Multi-Purpose Children’s Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Imported by Wemfg

Wemfg Children’s Multi-Purpose Bike Helmets
The helmets do not comply with the positional stability, impact labeling and certification requirements in violation of the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Refund
January 08, 2025
About 6,500

Wemfg via email at 961837339@qq.com, or online at the Wemfg Storefront page on Amazon.com, or Amazon.com Seller Profile: Wemfg for more information.

This recall involves Wemfg’s children’s multi-purpose bike helmets. The helmets were sold in size small (S), fitting a head circumference of about 19-1/2 to 21-1/4 inches; and in the following multiple color combinations: blue/pink, green/blue, green/blue/purple, pink/blue/green, pink/purple/pink, pink/yellow/green, purple/pink/blue and purple/pink/yellow. All helmets have black padding, black straps and a black and red buckle. The helmets have a black and red plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting. The model “MD-710-S” is printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Wemfg for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, take a photo of the detached straps, and send it with their Amazon order number to the recalling firm by email at 961837339@qq.com. After submitting proof of destruction, consumers should dispose of the recalled helmet. Wemfg and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

None reported

Amazon.com from April 2024 through July 2024 for between $26 and $32.
Shenzhenshimofanggekejiyouxiangongsi, dba Wemfg, of China

China
25-088

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

