Multi-Purpose Children’s Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Imported by Wemfg

The helmets do not comply with the positional stability, impact labeling and certification requirements in violation of the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 6,500
This recall involves Wemfg’s children’s multi-purpose bike helmets. The helmets were sold in size small (S), fitting a head circumference of about 19-1/2 to 21-1/4 inches; and in the following multiple color combinations: blue/pink, green/blue, green/blue/purple, pink/blue/green, pink/purple/pink, pink/yellow/green, purple/pink/blue and purple/pink/yellow. All helmets have black padding, black straps and a black and red buckle. The helmets have a black and red plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting. The model “MD-710-S” is printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Wemfg for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, take a photo of the detached straps, and send it with their Amazon order number to the recalling firm by email at 961837339@qq.com. After submitting proof of destruction, consumers should dispose of the recalled helmet. Wemfg and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Shenzhenshimofanggekejiyouxiangongsi, dba Wemfg, of China
