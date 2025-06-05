Midea Recalls About 1.7 Million U and U+ Window Air Conditioners Due to Risk of Mold Exposure

Pooled water in the air conditioners can fail to drain quickly enough, which can lead to mold growth. Mold exposure poses risks of respiratory issues or other infections to some consumers.
About 1.7 million (In addition, about 45,900 were sold in Canada)
Midea toll-free at 888-345-0256 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at midea4028@midea.com, online at www.MideaUrecall.expertinquiry.com or www.midea.com/us and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves U and U+ Window Air Conditioners made by Midea and sold in brand names including Midea, Comfort Aire, Danby, Frigidaire, Insignia, Keystone, LBG Products, Mr. Cool, Perfect Aire and Sea Breeze. The air conditioners are designed to fit in windows. They were sold in three sizes of cooling power: 8,000, 10,000 and 12,000 BTU. The air conditioners are white and measure about 22 inches wide and 14 inches high. The brand name is printed on the units. The model number can be found on a label on the front right side of the unit when facing the air conditioner. They were sold with remote controls and can be controlled by a mobile app. The following brands and model numbers are included in this recall:
|Midea Model Numbers
|Frigidaire Model Numbers
|MAW08AV1QWT
|GHWQ085WD1
|MAW08AV1QWT-C
|GHWQ105WD1
|MAW08U1QWT
|GHWQ125WD1
|MAW08V1QWT
|Insignia Model Numbers
|MAW08V1QWT-S
|NS-AC8WU3
|MAW08V1QWT-T
|NS-AC8WU3-C
|MAW08W1QWT
|Keystone Model Numbers
|MAW10U1QWT
|KSTAW08UA
|MAW10V1QWT
|KSTAW10UA
|MAW10W1QWT
|KSTAW12UA
|MAW12AV1QWT
|LBG Products Model Number
|MAW12AV1QWT-C
|QB-8K CO
|MAW12U1QWT
|Mr. Cool Model Numbers
|MAW12V1QWT
|MWUC08T115
|MAW12V1QWT-M
|MWUC10T115
|MAW12V1QWT-S
|MWUC12T115
|MAW12W1QWT
|Perfect Aire Model Numbers
|Comfort Aire Model Numbers
|1PACU10000
|RXTS-101A
|1PACU12000
|RXTS-121A
|1PACU8000
|RXTS-81A
|Sea Breeze Model Numbers
|Danby Model Numbers
|MWAUQB-12CRFN8-BCN10
|DAC080B6IWDB-6
|WAU310YREX
|DAC080B7IWDB-6
|WAU312YREX
|DAC100B6IWDB-6
|WAU38YREX
Consumers with the recalled air conditioners should immediately contact Midea for a free repair or a full or prorated refund, which will be based on the purchase date or date of manufacture.
Consumers who want a refund will be requested to send the unit back to Midea using a free shipping label or submit a photograph showing that they cut the unplugged power cord of the unit to receive a refund.
Consumers who want a repair should contact Midea to arrange for a technician to install a new drain plug or send consumers a repair kit that includes a new drain plug and bubble level, depending on the model. Consumers who continue using the air conditioners while awaiting a repair should visit www.MideaUrecall.expertinquiry.com for instructions on how to inspect their unit prior to continuing use.
The firm is aware of at least 152 reports of mold in the air conditioners, including 17 reports of consumers experiencing symptoms such as respiratory infections, allergic reactions, coughing, sneezing and/or sore throats from mold exposure.
Midea America Corp., of Parsippany, New Jersey
