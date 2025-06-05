Midea Recalls About 1.7 Million U and U+ Window Air Conditioners Due to Risk of Mold Exposure

Remedy:

Consumers with the recalled air conditioners should immediately contact Midea for a free repair or a full or prorated refund, which will be based on the purchase date or date of manufacture.

Consumers who want a refund will be requested to send the unit back to Midea using a free shipping label or submit a photograph showing that they cut the unplugged power cord of the unit to receive a refund.

Consumers who want a repair should contact Midea to arrange for a technician to install a new drain plug or send consumers a repair kit that includes a new drain plug and bubble level, depending on the model. Consumers who continue using the air conditioners while awaiting a repair should visit www.MideaUrecall.expertinquiry.com for instructions on how to inspect their unit prior to continuing use.