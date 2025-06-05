 Skip to main content

Midea Recalls About 1.7 Million U and U+ Window Air Conditioners Due to Risk of Mold Exposure

  • Recalled U Window Air Conditioner
  • Recalled U+ Window Air Conditioner
Name of Product:
U and U+ Window Air Conditioners
Hazard:

Pooled water in the air conditioners can fail to drain quickly enough, which can lead to mold growth. Mold exposure poses risks of respiratory issues or other infections to some consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
June 05, 2025
Units:

About 1.7 million (In addition, about 45,900 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Midea toll-free at 888-345-0256 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at midea4028@midea.com, online at www.MideaUrecall.expertinquiry.com or www.midea.com/us and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves U and U+ Window Air Conditioners made by Midea and sold in brand names including Midea, Comfort Aire, Danby, Frigidaire, Insignia, Keystone, LBG Products, Mr. Cool, Perfect Aire and Sea Breeze. The air conditioners are designed to fit in windows. They were sold in three sizes of cooling power: 8,000, 10,000 and 12,000 BTU. The air conditioners are white and measure about 22 inches wide and 14 inches high. The brand name is printed on the units. The model number can be found on a label on the front right side of the unit when facing the air conditioner. They were sold with remote controls and can be controlled by a mobile app. The following brands and model numbers are included in this recall:

Midea Model NumbersFrigidaire Model Numbers
MAW08AV1QWTGHWQ085WD1
MAW08AV1QWT-CGHWQ105WD1
MAW08U1QWTGHWQ125WD1
MAW08V1QWTInsignia Model Numbers
MAW08V1QWT-SNS-AC8WU3
MAW08V1QWT-TNS-AC8WU3-C
MAW08W1QWTKeystone Model Numbers
MAW10U1QWTKSTAW08UA
MAW10V1QWTKSTAW10UA
MAW10W1QWTKSTAW12UA
MAW12AV1QWTLBG Products Model Number
MAW12AV1QWT-CQB-8K CO
MAW12U1QWTMr. Cool Model Numbers
MAW12V1QWTMWUC08T115
MAW12V1QWT-MMWUC10T115
MAW12V1QWT-SMWUC12T115
MAW12W1QWTPerfect Aire Model Numbers
Comfort Aire Model Numbers1PACU10000
RXTS-101A1PACU12000
RXTS-121A1PACU8000
RXTS-81ASea Breeze Model Numbers
Danby Model NumbersMWAUQB-12CRFN8-BCN10
DAC080B6IWDB-6WAU310YREX
DAC080B7IWDB-6WAU312YREX
DAC100B6IWDB-6WAU38YREX
Remedy:

Consumers with the recalled air conditioners should immediately contact Midea for a free repair or a full or prorated refund, which will be based on the purchase date or date of manufacture.

Consumers who want a refund will be requested to send the unit back to Midea using a free shipping label or submit a photograph showing that they cut the unplugged power cord of the unit to receive a refund.

Consumers who want a repair should contact Midea to arrange for a technician to install a new drain plug or send consumers a repair kit that includes a new drain plug and bubble level, depending on the model. Consumers who continue using the air conditioners while awaiting a repair should visit www.MideaUrecall.expertinquiry.com for instructions on how to inspect their unit prior to continuing use.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm is aware of at least 152 reports of mold in the air conditioners, including 17 reports of consumers experiencing symptoms such as respiratory infections, allergic reactions, coughing, sneezing and/or sore throats from mold exposure.

Sold At:
Costco, Menards, Home Depot, Best Buy and other stores nationwide and online at Midea.com, Amazon.com, Costco.com, Menards.com, HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Walmart.com, BJs.com, BestBuy.com and other websites from March 2020 through May 2025 for between $280 and $500.
Manufacturer(s):
GD Midea Air-Conditioning Equipment Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Midea America Corp., of Parsippany, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
China and Thailand
Recall number:
25-320

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled TRX Series II boiler
NTI Brand Boilers Recalled Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Made by NTI Boilers

The boiler door can fail to seal properly, due to incorrect burner door studs, allowing flames and gases to escape, posing fire and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazards that can result in death or serious injury.

Recalled HTP-brand ELU Elite Ultra boiler
HTP Brand Boilers Recalled Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Made by NTI Boilers

The boiler door can fail to seal properly, due to incorrect burner door studs, allowing flames and gases to escape, posing fire and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazards that can result in death or serious injury.

Recalled Apollo America Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector
Apollo America Recalls Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire or Carbon Monoxide Leak; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold Exclusively by Vivint

The recalled detectors can malfunction and fail to alert consumers of a fire or carbon monoxide (CO) leak, posing a risk of smoke inhalation, carbon monoxide poisoning or death.

Recalled U Window Air Conditioner
Midea Recalls About 1.7 Million U and U+ Window Air Conditioners Due to Risk of Mold Exposure

Pooled water in the air conditioners can fail to drain quickly enough, which can lead to mold growth. Mold exposure poses risks of respiratory issues or other infections to some consumers.

Recalled i-Series Plus Boiler
Rinnai America Recalls Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazard

The boiler door can fail to seal properly due to incorrect screws, allowing carbon monoxide (CO) gases to escape, posing a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard. 

Recalled VFAUOSIT Kitchen Faucet
VFAUOSIT Brand Kitchen Faucets Recalled Due to Dangerous Lead Exposure for Young Children; Sold on Amazon.com by Whisper08

The recalled faucets were tested and found to contain lead that can leach into water at levels that can be particularly harmful to infants and young children. The faucets were also found to leach other contaminants.

Lead ingestion can cause harmful neurological effects on infants and young children, including attention-related behavioral problems, decreased cognitive performance and lower IQ. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product