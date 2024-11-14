 Skip to main content

Medical King Recalls About 222,000 Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; One Death Reported

Name of Product:
Medical King Bed Assist Rail adult bed rails
Hazard:

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
November 14, 2024
Units:

About 222,000

Consumer Contact

Medical King toll-free at 888-715-2630 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://medicalkingusa.com/products/recalls or https://medicalkingusa.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Home 4U, Inc., dba. Medical King, of Brooklyn, New York, are announcing the recall of three models of Medical King Bed Assist Rail adult portable bed rails. The recalled bed rails pose a risk of entrapment and asphyxia because users can become entrapped within the rail, or between the rail and mattress.

This recall involves the Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights (model numbers 7007 and 7057) and the Bed Assist Rail Without Legs (model number 7037). The Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights is made of black or white metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle and a fabric pouch. The Bed Assist Rail Without Legs is made of silver metal tubing with a black foam rubber grip handle and a black fabric pouch. There are no model numbers or brand-specific labels on the recalled bed rails.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Medical King for a free repair kit or a replacement bed rail, depending on the model.

CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Medical King to receive a free repair kit or a replacement bed rail, depending on the model.

Incidents/Injuries:

Medical King has received one report of a death involving the Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights, model number 7007. In November 2023, at a residential care facility in South Carolina, a 66-year-old man died after becoming entrapped between his mattress and the bed rail.

Sold At:
Medical King sold about 222,000 of the recalled bed rails from January 2020 through March 2024 for about $40. The recalled bed rails were sold online via Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target Plus, eBay, Kohls.com and medicalkingusa.com.
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-046

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

