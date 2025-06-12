 Skip to main content

Mammut Sports Group Recalls Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata
  • Recalled Skywalker Pro Turn Via Ferrata
  • Recalled Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Package
  • Style Number Location
Name of Product:
Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets, Skywalker Pro Turn Via Ferrata Sets and Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Packages
Hazard:

The carabiner can be opened without engaging the safety latch, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 12, 2025
Units:

About 580 (In addition, about 42 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Mammut Sports Group collect at 802-800-2593 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at warranty.usa@mammut.com, or online at https://www.mammut.com/us/en and click on the “Recall for Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata” banner at the top of the page, or at https://mammut.dani-o.com/voluntary-recall-mammut-skywalker-pro-via-ferrata-set for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets used to assist during mountain and rock climbing. The product has a blue cord with an orange and gray colored carabiner. Only model numbers 2040-02840, 2040-02850 and 2040-02870 are included in this recall. The model numbers can be found on a tag inside the pouch.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Via Ferrata Sets and contact Mammut Sports Group for a full refund. Mammut Sports Group will provide return labels for consumers to return their recalled products to receive their refund. Consumers should email warranty.usa@mammut.com to request the prepaid return labels.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Campsaver, Millville, Utah and other outdoor and recreation stores nationwide from February 2023 through March 2025 for between $150 and $280.
Importer(s):

Mammut Sports Group Inc., of Williston, Vermont 

Manufactured In:
Switzerland
Recall number:
25-335
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata
Mammut Sports Group Recalls Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

The carabiner can be opened without engaging the safety latch, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to fall hazard.

Recalled Manual Retractable Pool Security Cover in open position
Endless Pools Recalls Manual Retractable Pool Covers Due to Drowning and Entrapment Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

The recalled pool covers can leave a gap of more than 4.5 inches between the cover roller and the pool surface when installed incorrectly by the installer. An improper installation can result in the covers not conforming to the voluntary industry standard, ASTM F-1346, posing drowning and entrapment hazards to children that could result in serious injury or death.

Recalled Adventurer Two
Yamaha Expands Recall of Golf Car Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; Additional Models and New Repair to Replace Accelerator Pedal Spring Assembly

The accelerator pedal spring can fail to return to idle when a consumer stops pressing the accelerator pedal, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled HAUL-ST e-bike
Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Globe-Branded Haul ST and LT E-Bikes Due to Fall Hazard

When the lower portion of the e-bike’s telescopic seat post is fully extended, the seat post can break, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled BowFlex 552 52.5 LB Adjustable Dumbbell
Johnson Health Tech Trading Recalls BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard, Including 3.7 Million Sold by Nautilus Inc.

The weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact hazard.

Recalled Unity Teeter Tunnel with Lexan Top (first model)
Playworld Systems Recalls Unity Teeter Tunnels with Lexan Tops Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crush Hazard

If a child accidentally falls underneath the Unity Teeter Tunnel, the end of the seesaw plank can land on them, posing a risk of serious injury and a crush hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product