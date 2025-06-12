Mammut Sports Group Recalls Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

The carabiner can be opened without engaging the safety latch, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to fall hazard.
About 580 (In addition, about 42 were sold in Canada)
Mammut Sports Group collect at 802-800-2593 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at warranty.usa@mammut.com, or online at https://www.mammut.com/us/en and click on the “Recall for Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata” banner at the top of the page, or at https://mammut.dani-o.com/voluntary-recall-mammut-skywalker-pro-via-ferrata-set for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets used to assist during mountain and rock climbing. The product has a blue cord with an orange and gray colored carabiner. Only model numbers 2040-02840, 2040-02850 and 2040-02870 are included in this recall. The model numbers can be found on a tag inside the pouch.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Via Ferrata Sets and contact Mammut Sports Group for a full refund. Mammut Sports Group will provide return labels for consumers to return their recalled products to receive their refund. Consumers should email warranty.usa@mammut.com to request the prepaid return labels.
None reported
Mammut Sports Group Inc., of Williston, Vermont
