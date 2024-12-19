Magnetic Building Sticks Sets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Elongdi

The recalled magnetic building sticks set violates the mandatory federal regulation for magnet toys posing an ingestion hazard. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.
About 500
Elongdi collect at 202-375-0895 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at support@elongdi.net.
Recall Details
This recall involves multicolored magnetic building sticks sets with 130 pieces with 100 magnetic sticks and are plastic and metal. The sets are sold in a box with the “Elongdi” logo and the words “Magnetic Sticks” on the front and back of the box. The set includes 30 steel balls. The item number is E107.
Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic building stick sets immediately, take them away from children, and contact Elongdi to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled magnetic building sticks for a full refund. Amazon is notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported. CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of eight deaths since 2005 through 2021 involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.
Elongdi, of China
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
