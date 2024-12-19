 Skip to main content

Magnetic Building Sticks Sets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Elongdi

  • Recalled Magnetic Building Sticks Set, 130 Pieces with 100 Magnetic Sticks
  • Packaging of the Recalled Magnetic Sticks Set (Front of Box)
  • Packaging of the Recalled Magnetic Sticks Set (Back of Box)
Name of Product:
Elongdi Magnetic Building Sticks Sets
Hazard:

The recalled magnetic building sticks set violates the mandatory federal regulation for magnet toys posing an ingestion hazard. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 19, 2024
Units:

About 500

Consumer Contact

Elongdi collect at 202-375-0895 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at support@elongdi.net.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves multicolored magnetic building sticks sets with 130 pieces with 100 magnetic sticks and are plastic and metal. The sets are sold in a box with the “Elongdi” logo and the words “Magnetic Sticks” on the front and back of the box. The set includes 30 steel balls. The item number is E107.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic building stick sets immediately, take them away from children, and contact Elongdi to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled magnetic building sticks for a full refund. Amazon is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported. CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of eight deaths since 2005 through 2021 involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.

Sold Exclusively Online:
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from March 2024 through June 2024 for about $20.
Retailer:

Elongdi, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-069

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Magnetic Building Sticks Set, 130 Pieces with 100 Magnetic Sticks
Magnetic Building Sticks Sets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Elongdi

The recalled magnetic building sticks set violates the mandatory federal regulation for magnet toys posing an ingestion hazard. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornament - Cad Bane - Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett (front)
Hallmark Recalls Cad Bane Christmas Tree Ornaments Due to Risk of Mold Exposure

The brown paint on the exterior of the recalled Christmas tree ornaments did not fully dry before packaging, causing mold to grow on the exterior surface of the ornament, posing risk of respiratory issues to consumers due to mold exposure.

Recalled Dreamgro Lullaby Travel Soothers (blue)
Dreamgro Recalls Lullaby Travel Soothers Due to Choking Hazard

The recalled toy’s gold-colored soft star can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Wee Gallery Tummy Time Gallery – Partially Opened
Wee Gallery Recalls Baby Tummy Time Gallery Due to Violation of the Federal Phthalates Ban

The recalled Baby Tummy Time Gallery art card pockets have clear plastic coverings that contain levels of a phthalate that exceeds the federal phthalates ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Bright Builder Fort Kit
Intellio Toys Recalls Bright Builder Fort Kits Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys

The flashlight on the recalled kits violates the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the flashlights contain button cell batteries in a compartment that can be easily opened without requiring the use of a common household tool. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death, posing an ingestion hazard.

Recalled Long Hoe and Long Rake
Red Toolbox Recalls Stanley-Branded Jr. Kids Garden Sets Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban for Lead in Paint; Sold Exclusively by Costco Wholesale

The painted long hoe and rake of the recalled garden set contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard to children. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product