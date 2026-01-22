 Skip to main content

Gagaku Children’s Ice Cream Toy Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Brandworl.USA

  • Recalled Gagaku Wooden Ice Cream Shop Toy Playsets
  • “GAGAKU” and “Model: KABI-0176 G062401IC” are printed on a label on the underside of the toy.
Name of Product:
Gagaku Wooden Ice Cream Shop Toy Playsets
Hazard:

The recalled toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain high-powered magnets which can loosen and detach, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 22, 2026
Units:

About 340

Consumer Contact

Brandworl.USA by email at brandworl@gmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Gagaku-branded ice cream shop toy playsets. The recalled toy set includes 16 wooden pieces: a cash register, three ice cream cones, six scoops of ice cream, four popsicles, and two cupcakes in varying colors or “flavors.” It also comes with one plastic credit card, five plastic dollar bills, one plastic menu and a two-level pink display box labeled “ICE-CREAM” on the front, with a black sign on the side. “GAGAKU” and “Model: KABI-0176 G062401IC” are printed on a label on the underside of the toy.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys, take them away from children and contact Brandworl.USA for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the toy by writing “RECALLED” with permanent marker on each piece of the toy and send a photo of the destroyed toy to Brandworl@gmail.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled toy.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2024 through June 2025 for between $17 and $30.
Retailer:

Brandworl Management Co., Limited, dba Brandworl.USA, of Hong Kong

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-205

Related Recalls

Recalled Vndueey Magnetic Men Toy Set-Multicolor
Vndueey Magnetic Men Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled magnetic stick figure toy sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because the sets contain loose magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Based Online Fidget Magnet Ball Toys
Based Online Fidget Magnet Ball Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The magnet ball toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because they are loose high-powered magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toy – blue
Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Longyanguiheng

The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller than permitted. The silicone strings can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress, serious choking hazard and death.

Recalled Kori Gey Water Elf Toy Kit
Kori Gey Water Toy Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Qaniy

The recalled toy kits violate the mandatory standard for toys containing button cell batteries because the compartment that holds the batteries can be easily accessed and opened by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled Multifunction Pounding Game Packaging
Pounding Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Findriver and Weeksome

The recalled pounding toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain high-powered magnets, which can detach, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning, and death.

Recalled Meaicezli Play Purse Set Packaging
Meaicezli Play Purse Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Angeer-US

The children’s toy violates the mandatory standard for toys because the toy cell phone contains button cell batteries and the toy tablet contains a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product