Gagaku Children’s Ice Cream Toy Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Brandworl.USA

The recalled toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain high-powered magnets which can loosen and detach, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 340
Brandworl.USA by email at brandworl@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Gagaku-branded ice cream shop toy playsets. The recalled toy set includes 16 wooden pieces: a cash register, three ice cream cones, six scoops of ice cream, four popsicles, and two cupcakes in varying colors or “flavors.” It also comes with one plastic credit card, five plastic dollar bills, one plastic menu and a two-level pink display box labeled “ICE-CREAM” on the front, with a black sign on the side. “GAGAKU” and “Model: KABI-0176 G062401IC” are printed on a label on the underside of the toy.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys, take them away from children and contact Brandworl.USA for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the toy by writing “RECALLED” with permanent marker on each piece of the toy and send a photo of the destroyed toy to Brandworl@gmail.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled toy.
None reported
Brandworl Management Co., Limited, dba Brandworl.USA, of Hong Kong
