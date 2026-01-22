Vndueey Magnetic Men Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Vndueey Magnet Men Toy Sets because the toy sets violate the magnet requirements of the mandatory standard for toys. The toy men contain multiple magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and are stronger than permitted, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested by children.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Shanghai Zhidi Network Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as online seller Vndueey, of China. Vndueey has not agreed to recall the Magnet Men Toy Sets or offer a remedy to consumers.

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in serious injuries such as intestinal perforations, twisting and/or blockage, infection, blood poisoning and death.

The toy sets were sold online on Amazon from October 2023 through August 2025 for about $25. The products may have also been sold on other websites.

The magnet men toys come in 10-piece sets of flexible, person-shaped figures in clear packaging. The magnet men pieces are red, orange, pink, yellow, blue, bright red, bright green and transparent. Each piece has small magnets in the hands and feet of the toys.

These products were manufactured in China.