Vndueey Magnetic Men Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled magnetic stick figure toy sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because the sets contain loose magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 1,600
Vndueey by email at vndueeyrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Vndueey Magnetic Men toy sets. The toy sets consist of 10 flexible, stick figures in red, orange, pink, yellow, blue, bright red, bright green and transparent. Each stick figure has four small magnets, one in each hand and foot.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnetic toy sets, keep them away from children and contact Vndueey for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut all the magnetic stick figures in half and send a photo of the destroyed toy set to vndueeyrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed toy set.
None Reported
Shanghai Zhidi Network Technology Co., Ltd., dba Vndueey, of China
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Vndueey Magnet Men Toy Sets because the toy sets violate the magnet requirements of the mandatory standard for toys. The toy men contain multiple magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and are stronger than permitted, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested by children.
CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Shanghai Zhidi Network Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as online seller Vndueey, of China. Vndueey has not agreed to recall the Magnet Men Toy Sets or offer a remedy to consumers.
When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in serious injuries such as intestinal perforations, twisting and/or blockage, infection, blood poisoning and death.
The toy sets were sold online on Amazon from October 2023 through August 2025 for about $25. The products may have also been sold on other websites.
The magnet men toys come in 10-piece sets of flexible, person-shaped figures in clear packaging. The magnet men pieces are red, orange, pink, yellow, blue, bright red, bright green and transparent. Each piece has small magnets in the hands and feet of the toys.
These products were manufactured in China.
CPSC urges consumers to stop using the Magnet Men Toy Set immediately, take them away from children, and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous magnet men toy sets.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.