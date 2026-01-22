 Skip to main content

Based Online Fidget Magnet Ball Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Based Online Fidget Magnet Ball Toys
Name of Product:
Based Online Fidget Magnet Ball Toys
Hazard:

The magnet ball toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because they are loose high-powered magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 22, 2026
Units:

About 9,300

Consumer Contact

Based Online at recall@mail.goclimber.cn.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Based Online Fidget Magnet Ball Toy Sets. Each set includes four textured, silicone-covered magnet balls in white, yellow, blue and purple. Each ball is about 1.24 inches in diameter. The magnet toys come in a black fabric zippered case. There are no identifying marks on the magnet toys.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnet ball toys immediately, take them away from children and contact Based Online to receive a full refund. Consumers should throw the magnet ball toys away and email photo of the disposal to Based Online at recall@mail.goclimber.cn.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from February 2025 through October 2025 for about $6.
Retailer:

Xiaofei He, dba Based Online, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-207

