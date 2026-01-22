Based Online Fidget Magnet Ball Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The magnet ball toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because they are loose high-powered magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
Recall Details
This recall involves Based Online Fidget Magnet Ball Toy Sets. Each set includes four textured, silicone-covered magnet balls in white, yellow, blue and purple. Each ball is about 1.24 inches in diameter. The magnet toys come in a black fabric zippered case. There are no identifying marks on the magnet toys.
Consumers should stop using the recalled magnet ball toys immediately, take them away from children and contact Based Online to receive a full refund. Consumers should throw the magnet ball toys away and email photo of the disposal to Based Online at recall@mail.goclimber.cn.
None reported
Xiaofei He, dba Based Online, of China
