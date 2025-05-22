 Skip to main content

Macy’s Recalls Holiday Lane Infant Footed Pajamas Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively by Macy’s

  • Recalled Holiday Lane infant footed pajamas
  • PID/Style number location
Name of Product:
Holiday Lane Infant Footed Pajamas
Hazard:

The elastic on the pajamas’ ankles can be too tight and restrict blood circulation, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 22, 2025
Units:

About 16,300

Consumer Contact

Macy’s toll-free at 833-963-1708 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.  ET Monday through Friday, email at footedpajamas@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/footedpajamas or www.macys.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves five different styles of Holiday Lane-branded infant footed pajamas. The cotton pajamas were sold in infant sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months and 6-9 months. “Holiday Lane” is printed on the pajamas’ neck label. The size and PID/Style numbers are printed on the care instruction tag located on the pajamas’ side seam:

Product NamePID/Style Number
Holiday Lane Infant Merry Mix It Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama100189404
Holiday Lane Infant Family Plaid Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama100191005
Holiday Lane Infant Winterton Plaid Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama100189223
Holiday Lane Infant Star Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama100196695
Holiday Lane Floral Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama100180930
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pajamas, take them away from children and contact Macy’s for instructions on how to receive a refund. Consumers should not return the recalled pajamas to the stores. Consumers will be asked to fill out the recall form at https://www.recallrtr.com/footedpajamas. Once consumers fill out the recall form, they will be sent a pre-addressed, postage-paid envelope to return the footed pajamas free of charge. Macy’s will issue a $26.50 refund via check upon receipt of the recalled product. Macy’s is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Macy’s has received four reports of the elastic being too tight on infants’ ankles, resulting in chafing, imprinting or restricting blood circulation.

Sold At:
Macy’s stores nationwide, including Macy’s Backstage, and online at www.macys.com from March 2024 through January 2025 for about $27.
Importer(s):

Macy’s Merchandising Group Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
25-291
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

