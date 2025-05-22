Macy’s Recalls Holiday Lane Infant Footed Pajamas Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively by Macy’s

The elastic on the pajamas’ ankles can be too tight and restrict blood circulation, posing an injury hazard.
About 16,300
Macy’s toll-free at 833-963-1708 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at footedpajamas@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/footedpajamas or www.macys.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves five different styles of Holiday Lane-branded infant footed pajamas. The cotton pajamas were sold in infant sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months and 6-9 months. “Holiday Lane” is printed on the pajamas’ neck label. The size and PID/Style numbers are printed on the care instruction tag located on the pajamas’ side seam:
|Product Name
|PID/Style Number
|Holiday Lane Infant Merry Mix It Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama
|100189404
|Holiday Lane Infant Family Plaid Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama
|100191005
|Holiday Lane Infant Winterton Plaid Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama
|100189223
|Holiday Lane Infant Star Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama
|100196695
|Holiday Lane Floral Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama
|100180930
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pajamas, take them away from children and contact Macy’s for instructions on how to receive a refund. Consumers should not return the recalled pajamas to the stores. Consumers will be asked to fill out the recall form at https://www.recallrtr.com/footedpajamas. Once consumers fill out the recall form, they will be sent a pre-addressed, postage-paid envelope to return the footed pajamas free of charge. Macy’s will issue a $26.50 refund via check upon receipt of the recalled product. Macy’s is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Macy’s has received four reports of the elastic being too tight on infants’ ankles, resulting in chafing, imprinting or restricting blood circulation.
Macy’s Merchandising Group Inc., of New York
