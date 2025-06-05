 Skip to main content

Lutron Recalls Power Interfaces for LED Tape Lights Due to Shock Hazard

  • Recalled Lutron Power Interface (model LU-PH3-B)
  • Close up of product label on recalled Lutron Power Interface
  • RadioRA 3 LED tape light starter kit package label lists the recalled power interface
  • HomeWorks LED tape light starter kit package label lists the recalled power interface
Name of Product:
Lutron-branded power interfaces for LED tape lights
Hazard:

The power interface can fail during a significant power surge (e.g., lightning strike), posing a shock hazard to consumers if they touch the LED tape lights.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
June 05, 2025
Units:

About 1,944

Consumer Contact

Lutron toll-free at 800-239-0495 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at productrecall@lutron.com, or online at https://residential.lutron.com/us/en/safety/safety-recall or https://www.lutron.com/us/en and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Lutron-branded power interfaces, model LU-PH3-B, intended for use with LED tape lights. The 96W hard-wired power interfaces were distributed alone and as part of Lumaris RGB+ tunable white LED tape light starter kits for RadioRA 3 systems (model RRL-MTK-RT-IN) and HomeWorks systems (model HWL-MTK-RT-IN).

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power interfaces and any connected lighting and turn off the power at the circuit breaker. Consumers should contact Lutron for instructions on how to receive their free replacement power interface and how it will be installed at no charge. Consumers should go to https://residential.lutron.com/us/en/safety/safety-recall to determine if their unit is included in this recall and, if so, to register to receive installation of the replacement power interface. If a unit is included, Lutron will provide the free replacement power interface and a pre-paid mailing label that the consumer can use to return the unit to Lutron.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Dealers and distributors of audiovisual (AV) equipment and electrical supplies nationwide from September 2024 through April 2025 for about $300 for the power interfaces, and between $1,250 and $1,400 for the Lumaris LEDtape light starter kits and the HomeWorks systems.
Distributor(s):
Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-317
