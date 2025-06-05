Lutron Recalls Power Interfaces for LED Tape Lights Due to Shock Hazard

The power interface can fail during a significant power surge (e.g., lightning strike), posing a shock hazard to consumers if they touch the LED tape lights.
About 1,944
Lutron toll-free at 800-239-0495 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at productrecall@lutron.com, or online at https://residential.lutron.com/us/en/safety/safety-recall or https://www.lutron.com/us/en and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Lutron-branded power interfaces, model LU-PH3-B, intended for use with LED tape lights. The 96W hard-wired power interfaces were distributed alone and as part of Lumaris RGB+ tunable white LED tape light starter kits for RadioRA 3 systems (model RRL-MTK-RT-IN) and HomeWorks systems (model HWL-MTK-RT-IN).
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power interfaces and any connected lighting and turn off the power at the circuit breaker. Consumers should contact Lutron for instructions on how to receive their free replacement power interface and how it will be installed at no charge. Consumers should go to https://residential.lutron.com/us/en/safety/safety-recall to determine if their unit is included in this recall and, if so, to register to receive installation of the replacement power interface. If a unit is included, Lutron will provide the free replacement power interface and a pre-paid mailing label that the consumer can use to return the unit to Lutron.
None reported
