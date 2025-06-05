Lutron Recalls Power Interfaces for LED Tape Lights Due to Shock Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power interfaces and any connected lighting and turn off the power at the circuit breaker. Consumers should contact Lutron for instructions on how to receive their free replacement power interface and how it will be installed at no charge. Consumers should go to https://residential.lutron.com/us/en/safety/safety-recall to determine if their unit is included in this recall and, if so, to register to receive installation of the replacement power interface. If a unit is included, Lutron will provide the free replacement power interface and a pre-paid mailing label that the consumer can use to return the unit to Lutron.