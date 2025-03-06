 Skip to main content

Love Our Home Braided Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers; Sold Exclusively on Shein.com by Love Our Home

  • Recalled Love Our Home crib bumper
Name of Product:
Love Our Home Braided Crib Bumpers
Hazard:

The recalled crib bumpers violate the federal crib bumper ban, posing a deadly suffocation hazard to infants. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 06, 2025
Units:

About 750

Consumer Contact

Love Our Home via email at loveourhomerecall@163.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Love Our Home crib bumpers. The braided pink bumpers were sold in lengths of one, two, three and four meters or 3.28, 6.56, 9.84 or 13.12 feet.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and remove the recalled crib bumpers from the crib. To receive a full refund, consumers should cut the crib bumper in half, take a photo of it, and email the photo to loveourhomerecall@163.com. Love Our Home is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Shein.com from March 2024 through November 2024 for between $11 and $36.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Comfort Dream Home Textiles Co. LTD, dba Love Our Home, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-172

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

