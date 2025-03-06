Love Our Home Braided Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers; Sold Exclusively on Shein.com by Love Our Home

The recalled crib bumpers violate the federal crib bumper ban, posing a deadly suffocation hazard to infants. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act.
About 750
Love Our Home via email at loveourhomerecall@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Love Our Home crib bumpers. The braided pink bumpers were sold in lengths of one, two, three and four meters or 3.28, 6.56, 9.84 or 13.12 feet.
Consumers should immediately stop using and remove the recalled crib bumpers from the crib. To receive a full refund, consumers should cut the crib bumper in half, take a photo of it, and email the photo to loveourhomerecall@163.com. Love Our Home is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Shenzhen Comfort Dream Home Textiles Co. LTD, dba Love Our Home, of China
