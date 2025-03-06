Lolanta Children’s Bathrobes Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce

The recalled children’s bathrobes violate federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries and death to children.
About 5,100
Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce by email at business@lolanta.com, or online at https://lolanta.com/pages/recall-notice-%E7%9A%84%E5%89%AF%E6%9C%AC or https://lolanta.com/ and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 100% polyester hooded dinosaur children’s bathrobes. The flannel bathrobes are green and have attached belts and patch pockets. The size, manufacturer information and care instructions are printed on sewn-in labels inside the left inseam of the robes. They were sold in sizes 2-3 years, 3-5 years, 6-8 years, and 8-10 years.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bathrobes, take them away from children, and contact Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and emailing a photo of the destroyed garment to business@lolanta.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Amazon and Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce Co. Ltd, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.