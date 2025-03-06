 Skip to main content

Lolanta Children’s Bathrobes Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce

  • Recalled Lolanta children’s dinosaur flannel bathrobe
Name of Product:
Lolanta Children's Bathrobes
Hazard:

The recalled children’s bathrobes violate federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries and death to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 06, 2025
Units:

About 5,100

Consumer Contact

Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce by email at business@lolanta.com, or online at https://lolanta.com/pages/recall-notice-%E7%9A%84%E5%89%AF%E6%9C%AC or https://lolanta.com/ and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 100% polyester hooded dinosaur children’s bathrobes. The flannel bathrobes are green and have attached belts and patch pockets. The size, manufacturer information and care instructions are printed on sewn-in labels inside the left inseam of the robes. They were sold in sizes 2-3 years, 3-5 years, 6-8 years, and 8-10 years.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bathrobes, take them away from children, and contact Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and emailing a photo of the destroyed garment to business@lolanta.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Amazon and Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from November 2021 through November 2024 for about $29.
Importer(s):

Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce Co. Ltd, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-171

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

