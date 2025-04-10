Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Injury Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for ATVs

The recalled youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed. Additionally, the parking brakes fail to hold, posing a collision hazard. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.
About 1,300
Lil Pick Up collect at 805-570-4860 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at contact@lilpickup.us, or online at www.lilpickup.us/recall-detail.html or www.lilpickup.us and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves the E-Bully Youth Electric 1000W ATVs sold under various brand names, including “Seangles” and “Offroad Mall.” The model name “E-Bully” is located on the VIN plate on the right front side of frame column. The ATVs have a plate on the left front side of the frame column stating, “This ATV is subject to LIL PICK UP INC’s Action Plan approved by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.” The ATVs were sold in blue, green, white, red and black colors.
Consumers should stop using the recalled ATVs immediately and contact Lil Pick Up for a free repair from an authorized repair shop.
None reported
Lil Pick Up Inc., of Rowland Heights, California
