Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Injury Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for ATVs

  • Recalled E-Bully Youth ATV
  • Recalled Offroad Mall E-Bully Youth ATV
  • Recalled E-Bully Youth ATV VIN Plate
Name of Product:
E-Bully Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The recalled youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed. Additionally, the parking brakes fail to hold, posing a collision hazard. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 10, 2025
Units:

About 1,300

Consumer Contact

Lil Pick Up collect at 805-570-4860 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at contact@lilpickup.us, or online at www.lilpickup.us/recall-detail.html or www.lilpickup.us and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the E-Bully Youth Electric 1000W ATVs sold under various brand names, including “Seangles” and “Offroad Mall.” The model name “E-Bully” is located on the VIN plate on the right front side of frame column. The ATVs have a plate on the left front side of the frame column stating, “This ATV is subject to LIL PICK UP INC’s Action Plan approved by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.” The ATVs were sold in blue, green, white, red and black colors.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled ATVs immediately and contact Lil Pick Up for a free repair from an authorized repair shop.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Multiple online retailers including Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Seangles.com and other websites from September 2023 through October 2024 for about $1,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Shandong ODES Industry Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Lil Pick Up Inc., of Rowland Heights, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-218

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

