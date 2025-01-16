Lexmark International Recalls Specialty Printers Due to Fire Hazard

A metal part inside the printer can dislodge, posing a risk of fire.
About 43,510 (In addition, about 4,000 were sold in Canada)
Contact Lexmark toll-free at 866-470-1574 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safety@lexmark.com, or online at http://www.lexmark.com/recall or http://www.lexmark.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Lexmark specialty printers, models MS725dvn and MX725adve, used to print on paper, vinyl signs, banners and other plastics. The model numbers are located on the top cover and door of the printers. Model MX725dvn has a large multifunction sorter on the top of the printer. The printers have a white front and black top and sides. The front of the printers is marked with “Lexmark” in black and the green Lexmark logo.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled printers and contact Lexmark to receive a free repair part. The repair part snaps into the unit inside the rear access panel.
The firm has received two reports of the printers overheating including one reported fire. No damage or injuries have been reported.
Lexmark International Inc., of Lexington, Kentucky
