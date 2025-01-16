 Skip to main content

Lexmark International Recalls Specialty Printers Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled MS725dvn Specialty Printer
  • Recalled MX725adve Specialty Printer
Name of Product:
MS725dvn and MX725adve Specialty Printers
Hazard:

A metal part inside the printer can dislodge, posing a risk of fire.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 16, 2025
Units:

About 43,510 (In addition, about 4,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Contact Lexmark toll-free at 866-470-1574 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safety@lexmark.com, or online at http://www.lexmark.com/recall or http://www.lexmark.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Lexmark specialty printers, models MS725dvn and MX725adve, used to print on paper, vinyl signs, banners and other plastics. The model numbers are located on the top cover and door of the printers. Model MX725dvn has a large multifunction sorter on the top of the printer. The printers have a white front and black top and sides. The front of the printers is marked with “Lexmark” in black and the green Lexmark logo. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled printers and contact Lexmark to receive a free repair part. The repair part snaps into the unit inside the rear access panel.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the printers overheating including one reported fire. No damage or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at lexmark.com, CDW Logistics, Tech Data Product Management Inc. and Insight Direct USA Inc. from June 2018 through November 2024 for between $1,000 and $4,200.
Importer(s):

Lexmark International Inc., of Lexington, Kentucky

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-090
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled MS725dvn Specialty Printer
Lexmark International Recalls Specialty Printers Due to Fire Hazard

A metal part inside the printer can dislodge, posing a risk of fire.

Recalled Charmast W1056 power banks (front view)
Charmast Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold by Charmast Exclusively on Amazon.com

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled SKIL 40V 5.0Ah Battery, model BY8708-00
Chervon North America Recalls SKIL 40V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries for SKIL Lawnmowers and Outdoor Tools Due to Fire and Burn Hazard

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled HTRC C240 battery charger
HTRC C240 Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death; Manufactured by Shenzhen Haitan Technology Co.

The chargers can ignite or cause a connected battery to ignite, posing fire and burn hazards and risk of serious injury and death.

Recalled Yoto Mini Speaker
Yoto Reannounces Recall of Yoto Mini Speakers for Children Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; New Full Battery Replacement Kit Now Available

The speaker’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

Recalled Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger and Power Bank 10K
Belkin Recalls Portable Wireless Battery Chargers for Smart Watches Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion batteries in the recalled power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product