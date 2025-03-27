LINKCOO Blackout Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by LINKCOO

The recalled window shades have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window shades are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The window shades also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings.
About 16,300
LINKCOO by email at recalllinkcoo@163.com or online at http://recall-linkcoo.com/ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves LINKCOO corded window shades. The roller shades were sold in white, gray and black, and in sizes ranging between 10 and 75 inches wide and 79 inches high. “LINKCOO” is printed on the label sticker on the shades’ lower pole.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled window coverings, cut their cord and contact LINKCOO to receive a free repair, consisting of a replacement operating cord device. Consumers will be asked to send a photo of the recalled product with the operating cord cut to recalllinkcoo@163.com. Once the firm receives the photo, consumers will be sent a replacement short operating cord with installation instructions. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Wenzhou Lingtuo Shangmao Youxiangongsi, dba LINKCOO, of China
