LED Fireplace Lanterns Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Imported by Green Pastures Wholesale

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and remove the battery from the lanterns’ remote control and place it in an area that children cannot access. Consumers can contact Green Pastures Wholesale for information on how to receive a free UPS shipping label to return the product and to receive a full refund. Green Pastures Wholesale is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local procedures for hazardous household waste, not in the trash.