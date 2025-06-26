 Skip to main content

LED Fireplace Lanterns Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Imported by Green Pastures Wholesale

  • Recalled LED Fireplace Lantern – Model SP-14
  • Recalled LED Fireplace Lantern – Model SP-55
  • Recalled LED Fireplace Lantern – Model SP-66
  • Recalled LED Fireplace Lantern – Model SP-78
  • Recalled LED Fireplace Lantern – Product Packaging
  • Recalled LED Fireplace Lantern – Product Packaging
  • Recalled Remote Control
  • Recalled Remote Control
Name of Product:
LED Fireplace Lanterns
Hazard:

The recalled lanterns violate the mandatory federal standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the lithium coin battery in the remote control can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. In addition, the recalled products do not have the warning labels required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 26, 2025
Units:

About 1,250

Consumer Contact

Green Pastures Wholesale toll-free at 855-787-7429 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET  Monday through Friday, email at info@greenpastureswholesale.com, or online at https://greenpastureswholesale.com/product-recall or https://greenpastureswholesale.com and click “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves LED Fireplace Lanterns with model numbers: SP-14, SP-55, SP-66 and SP-78. The battery-operated lanterns are made with a black metal frame around a LED fireplace. Some models have a metal fence, some are free standing and others have four legs. The product includes the lantern, USB power cable, a remote control and one preinstalled CR2025 lithium battery in the remote control. The model number is printed on top of the box.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and remove the battery from the lanterns’ remote control and place it in an area that children cannot access. Consumers can contact Green Pastures Wholesale for information on how to receive a free UPS shipping label to return the product and to receive a full refund. Green Pastures Wholesale is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local procedures for hazardous household waste, not in the trash.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
AmericasMart Atlanta Green Pastures Wholesale Showroom, Atlanta, Georgia; The Columbus Warehouse, Columbus, Ohio; The Warehouse at Paxton, Paxton, Illinois; and Clarksville Wholesale Warehouse, Clarksville, Tennessee and online at https://GreenPasturesWholesale.com from January 2025 through April 2025 for between $13 and $25, depending on the model.
Importer(s):

Green Pastures Wholesale, of Baltimore, Maryland

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-360

