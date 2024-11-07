 Skip to main content

Kyte Baby Recalls Slumber Suits Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Kytebaby.com

Name of Product:
Kyte Baby Slumber Suits
Hazard:

The recalled slumber suits violate federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
November 07, 2024
Units:

About 20,500

Consumer Contact

Kyte Baby collect at 817-381-8723 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at hello@kytebaby.com, or online at https://kytebaby.com/pages/recall or https://kytebaby.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Kyte Baby Slumber Suits, which are one-piece sleep garments for babies. “Kyte Baby”, the size, “Made in China” and care instructions are printed on the inside neck label. The recalled Slumber Suits were sold in sizes Medium (M), Large (L) and Extra Large (XL), and the colors Midnight, Taro, Slate, Sage, Blush, Cloud, Alpine Village, Crepe, Racoon, Jurassic, Eucalyptus, Blue Heron, Cloud Poppies, Haze, Midnight Poppies and Coastline.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled slumber suits immediately and contact Kyte Baby for instructions on how to destroy or return the garments for a full refund or a store credit for the original purchase price plus free shipping and handling. Kyte Baby is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.Kytebaby.com from November 2022 through March 2024 for about $75.
Importer(s):

Kyte Baby, of South Lake, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-031

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

