Kyte Baby Recalls Slumber Suits Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Kytebaby.com

The recalled slumber suits violate federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 20,500
Kyte Baby collect at 817-381-8723 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at hello@kytebaby.com, or online at https://kytebaby.com/pages/recall or https://kytebaby.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kyte Baby Slumber Suits, which are one-piece sleep garments for babies. “Kyte Baby”, the size, “Made in China” and care instructions are printed on the inside neck label. The recalled Slumber Suits were sold in sizes Medium (M), Large (L) and Extra Large (XL), and the colors Midnight, Taro, Slate, Sage, Blush, Cloud, Alpine Village, Crepe, Racoon, Jurassic, Eucalyptus, Blue Heron, Cloud Poppies, Haze, Midnight Poppies and Coastline.
Consumers should stop using the recalled slumber suits immediately and contact Kyte Baby for instructions on how to destroy or return the garments for a full refund or a store credit for the original purchase price plus free shipping and handling. Kyte Baby is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Kyte Baby, of South Lake, Texas
