Kohl’s Recalls Tea Light Candle Holders Due to Fire Hazard

  Recalled St. Nicholas Square Christmas Tea Light Candle Holders
Name of Product:
St. Nicholas Square Christmas Tea Light Candle Holders
Hazard:

The tea light candle holder can catch on fire, posing a fire and burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 01, 2025
Units:

About 1,960

Consumer Contact

Kohl’s toll-free at 855-564-5705 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday, or online at www.kohls.com/faq/article/1013?icid=ft-customer-recalls or www.kohls.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves St. Nicholas Square Christmas Tea Light Candle Holders. The candle holders are shaped like a Christmas tree made from plastic horseshoes and hold six tea light candles. There is a gold star at the top of the candle holder and green plastic garland with plastic red berries at the base of the candle holder.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tea light candle holders and return them to any Kohl’s store for a full refund in the form of a Kohl’s gift card or in the original form of payment. Kohl’s will provide a pre-paid shipping label for consumers who purchased the candle holders online. Kohl’s is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of tea light candle holders catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Kohl's stores nationwide and online at www.kohls.com from September 2024 through April 2025 for about $25.
Importer(s):

Kohl’s Inc., of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-246
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.






About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

