Johnson Health Tech North America Recalls Matrix-Brand Training Cycles Due to Fall Hazard

The training cycles’ adjustable seat can unexpectedly lower while in use, posing a fall hazard to the rider.
About 12,885 (In addition, about 140 were sold in Canada)
Johnson Health Tech North America Inc. (“JHTNA”) toll-free at 866-218-3674 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at cxrecall@matrixfitness.com or online at https://www.matrixfitness.com/us/eng/recalls, or go to www.matrixfitness.com and click on “Recalls” for more information. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Matrix-brand Training Cycles models CXP-03, CXC-02, CXM-03, CXV and CXM-02. The recalled products have adjustable saddles and handlebars with an aluminum rear flywheel and a magnetic resistance system. They have matte black steel frames, forged steel cranks, dual-sided SPD pedals, four leveling feet and two transport wheels. “Matrix” is printed on the side. The model and serial numbers are located on a label on the lower rear area of the cycle frame. Recalled cycles have a serial number that contains a serial prefix of FC32, ZFC32B, FC33, FC36, FC29D or FC27.
|Model (Serial Prefix)
|Example Serial Numbers
|CXC-02 (FC32)
|FC32210900001
|CXC-02 (ZFC32)
|ZFC32B240600001
|CXM-02 (FC33)
|FC33210800001
|CXM-03 (FC36)
|FC36240300001
|CXP-03 (FC29)
|FC29D240600001
|CXV (FC27)
|FC27210700001
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cycles and contact Johnson Health Tech North America Inc. to schedule a service technician to install a free repair kit.
The firm has received 63 reports of seats unexpectedly lowering, including two reports that users fell off the cycle when the seat lowered. No injuries have been reported.
Johnson Health Tech North America Inc. (“JHTNA”), of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin
