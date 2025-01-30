 Skip to main content

Johnson Health Tech North America Recalls Matrix-Brand Training Cycles Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Matrix-brand Training Cycle Model CXC-02
  • Recalled Matrix-brand Training Cycle Model CXM-02, Model CXM-03
  • Recalled Matrix-brand Training Cycle Model CXP-03
  • Recalled Matrix-brand Training Cycle Model CXV
  • Location of Serial Number on Rear of Cycle Frame
Name of Product:
Matrix-brand Training Cycles
Hazard:

The training cycles’ adjustable seat can unexpectedly lower while in use, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 30, 2025
Units:

About 12,885 (In addition, about 140 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

Johnson Health Tech North America Inc. (“JHTNA”) toll-free at 866-218-3674 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at cxrecall@matrixfitness.com or online at https://www.matrixfitness.com/us/eng/recalls, or go to www.matrixfitness.com and click on “Recalls” for more information. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain Matrix-brand Training Cycles models CXP-03, CXC-02, CXM-03, CXV and CXM-02. The recalled products have adjustable saddles and handlebars with an aluminum rear flywheel and a magnetic resistance system. They have matte black steel frames, forged steel cranks, dual-sided SPD pedals, four leveling feet and two transport wheels. “Matrix” is printed on the side. The model and serial numbers are located on a label on the lower rear area of the cycle frame. Recalled cycles have a serial number that contains a serial prefix of FC32, ZFC32B, FC33, FC36, FC29D or FC27. 

Model (Serial Prefix)Example Serial Numbers
CXC-02 (FC32)FC32210900001
CXC-02 (ZFC32)ZFC32B240600001
CXM-02 (FC33)FC33210800001
CXM-03 (FC36)FC36240300001
CXP-03 (FC29)FC29D240600001
CXV (FC27)FC27210700001
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cycles and contact Johnson Health Tech North America Inc. to schedule a service technician to install a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 63 reports of seats unexpectedly lowering, including two reports that users fell off the cycle when the seat lowered. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Sold primarily to commercial fitness facilities, both by JHTNA directly and through third-party distributors, from January 2021 through October 2024 for between $2,530 and $7,305.
Importer(s):

Johnson Health Tech North America Inc. (“JHTNA”), of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
25-109
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

