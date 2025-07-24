Innovative Designs Recalls Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Button Cell Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The battery compartment of the recalled light-up ruler bracelets can be opened easily by children allowing access to the button cell batteries, violating the battery-operated toys requirements under the mandatory standard for toys. If a child swallows a button cell or coin battery, it can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns or death.
About 75,900
Email at info@innovativenyc.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelets, Models 718508MCR and 718075MCR. The bracelets come in pink and green. The “MINECRAFT” logo is printed on the front of the packaging and the model number is printed on the back of the packaging. The bracelets include three pre-installed button cell batteries.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Minecraft Light-Up Ruler Bracelets and take them away from children. Contact Innovative Designs for information on disposal and for a full refund. Consumers will need to email a photograph of disposal to info@innovativenyc.com to receive the refund.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
Innovative Designs has received one report of a battery separating from the toy. No injuries have been reported.
Innovative Designs LLC, of New York
