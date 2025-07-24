Innovative Designs Recalls Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Button Cell Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Minecraft Light-Up Ruler Bracelets and take them away from children. Contact Innovative Designs for information on disposal and for a full refund. Consumers will need to email a photograph of disposal to info@innovativenyc.com to receive the refund.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.