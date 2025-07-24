 Skip to main content

Innovative Designs Recalls Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Button Cell Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelet, Model 718508MCR - Front
  • Recalled Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelet, Model 718508MCR – Back
  • Recalled Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelet, Model 718075MCR - Front
  • Recalled Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelet, Model 718075MCR - Back
Name of Product:
Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelets
Hazard:

The battery compartment of the recalled light-up ruler bracelets can be opened easily by children allowing access to the button cell batteries, violating the battery-operated toys requirements under the mandatory standard for toys. If a child swallows a button cell or coin battery, it can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 24, 2025
Units:

About 75,900

Consumer Contact

Email at info@innovativenyc.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelets, Models 718508MCR and 718075MCR. The bracelets come in pink and green. The “MINECRAFT” logo is printed on the front of the packaging and the model number is printed on the back of the packaging. The bracelets include three pre-installed button cell batteries.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Minecraft Light-Up Ruler Bracelets and take them away from children. Contact Innovative Designs for information on disposal and for a full refund. Consumers will need to email a photograph of disposal to info@innovativenyc.com to receive the refund.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

Innovative Designs has received one report of a battery separating from the toy. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Walmart stores nationwide from March 2025 through May 2025 for about $2.
Importer(s):

Innovative Designs LLC, of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-404

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

