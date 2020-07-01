Igloo Expands Recall of 90 Qt. Rolling Coolers Due to Fingertip Amputation and Crushing Hazards; Total Recalled Now Nearly 1.2 Million

Description:

This recall expansion involves an additional 130,000 Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured prior to January 2024. The date of manufacture is imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle.

The recalled coolers have a tow handle, and “IGLOO” is printed on the side of the coolers. The coolers were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations. The following cooler models with tow handles are included in the recall expansion. The model number is located on labels affixed to the bottom of the cooler.