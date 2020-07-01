Igloo Expands Recall of 90 Qt. Rolling Coolers Due to Fingertip Amputation and Crushing Hazards; Total Recalled Now Nearly 1.2 Million

The tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.
About 130,000 additional coolers (In addition, about 20,000 in Canada and 5,900 in Mexico) (More than one million Igloo coolers were previously recalled in February 2025)
Igloo toll-free at 888-943-5182 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at igloo90qt@sedgwick.com, or online at www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com or http://www.igloocoolers.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall expansion involves an additional 130,000 Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured prior to January 2024. The date of manufacture is imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle.
The recalled coolers have a tow handle, and “IGLOO” is printed on the side of the coolers. The coolers were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations. The following cooler models with tow handles are included in the recall expansion. The model number is located on labels affixed to the bottom of the cooler.
|Additional Recalled Coolers Model/SKU #
|Description
|Date Codes
|34692
|LATITUDE 90 QT ROLLER
|07/2020-09/2021
|34785
|LATITUDE 90 QT ROLLER
|10/2021-12/2022
|34790
|MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 QT ROLLER
|10/2021-02/2023
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.
Since the recall was announced in February 2025, Igloo has received 78 reports of fingertip injuries, including 26 resulting in fingertip amputations, bone fractures or lacerations.
