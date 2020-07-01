 Skip to main content

Igloo Expands Recall of 90 Qt. Rolling Coolers Due to Fingertip Amputation and Crushing Hazards; Total Recalled Now Nearly 1.2 Million

  • Model 34692: Recalled Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler in Ash Gray Body, Aegean Sea Lid, Black Tow Handle
  • Model 34790: Recalled Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler in Ash Gray Body, Aegean Sea Lid, White Tow Handle
  • Model 34785 (Same product as previously recalled Model 49937): Recalled Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler in White Body and Lid
  • Manufacturing Date Code
  • Location of Manufacturing Date Code under the recalled Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler
Name of Product:
Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers
Hazard:

The tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
May 08, 2025
Units:

About 130,000 additional coolers (In addition, about 20,000 in Canada and 5,900 in Mexico) (More than one million Igloo coolers were previously recalled in February 2025)

Consumer Contact

Igloo toll-free at 888-943-5182 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at igloo90qt@sedgwick.com, or online at www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com or http://www.igloocoolers.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall expansion involves an additional 130,000 Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured prior to January 2024. The date of manufacture is imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle. 

The recalled coolers have a tow handle, and “IGLOO” is printed on the side of the coolers. The coolers were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations. The following cooler models with tow handles are included in the recall expansion. The model number is located on labels affixed to the bottom of the cooler.

Additional Recalled Coolers Model/SKU #Description Date Codes 
34692LATITUDE 90 QT ROLLER07/2020-09/2021
34785LATITUDE 90 QT ROLLER10/2021-12/2022
34790MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 QT ROLLER10/2021-02/2023
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

Incidents/Injuries:

Since the recall was announced in February 2025, Igloo has received 78 reports of fingertip injuries, including 26 resulting in fingertip amputations, bone fractures or lacerations.

Sold At:
Costco, Target, Academy, Dick’s, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites from January 2019 through January 2025 for between $80 and $140.
Manufacturer(s):
Igloo Products Corp., of Katy, Texas
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-253

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

