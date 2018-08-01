 Skip to main content

Igloo Recalls More Than One Million 90 Quart Rolling Coolers Due to Fingertip Amputation and Crushing Hazards

  • Recalled Igloo 90QT Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler in Tactical Gray Body and Deep Slate Stone Lid
  • Recalled Igloo 90QT Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler in White Body and Lid
  • Recalled Igloo 90QT Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler in Sapphire Blue Body and Lid
  • Recalled Igloo 90QT Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler in Dark Slate Blue Body, White Lid
  • Recalled Igloo 90QT Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler in White Body, Ash Gray Lid
  • Recalled Igloo 90Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler in Carbonite Body, Aegean Sea Lid
  • Manufacturing Date Code
  • Location of Manufacturing Date Code under the recalled Igloo 90Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler
Name of Product:
Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers
Hazard:

The tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 13, 2025
Units:

About 1,060,000 (In addition, about 47,000 in Canada and 23,000 in Mexico)

Consumer Contact

Igloo toll-free at 888-943-5182 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at igloo90qt@sedgwick.com, or online at www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com or http://www.igloocoolers.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured prior to January 2024. The date of manufacture is imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle. 

The recalled coolers have a tow handle. “IGLOO” is printed on the side of the coolers. The coolers were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations, some of which are pictured above. The following cooler models with tow handles are included in the recall. The model number is located on labels affixed to the bottom of the cooler.

Model/SKU #Description Date Codes 
34143LATITUDE 90 ROLLER07/2021 – 12/2023
27019MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 ROLLER11/2020 – 12/2023
POWERADE
34202MAXCOLD 90 ROLLER07/2021 – 12/2023
34241LATITUDE 90 ROLLER MAXCOLD07/2021 – 12/2023
34389LATITUDE 90 ROLLER08/2021 – 12/2023
34424LATITUDE 90 ROLLER10/2019 – 12/2023
34488LATITUDE 90 ROLLER MAXCOLD03/2019 – 12/2023
34506LATITUDE 90 ROLLER08/2021 – 12/2023
34527LATITUDE 90 ROLLER09/2019 – 12/2023
34547LATITUDE 90 ROLLER MAXCOLD09/2019 – 12/2023
34553LATITUDE 90 ROLLER MAXCOLD09/2019 – 12/2023
34577LATITUDE 90 ROLLER09/2019 – 12/2023
34578LATITUDE 90 ROLLER09/2019 – 12/2023
34591LATITUDE 9011/2019 – 12/2023
ROLLER MAXCOLD
34608LATITUDE 9012/2019 – 12/2023
ROLLER MAXCOLD
34619LATITUDE 90 ROLLER01/2020 – 12/2023 
34624LATITUDE 90 ROLLER01/2020 – 12/2023
MAXCOLD
34689MAXCOLD LATITUDE 9003/2020 – 12/2023
ROLLER
34724MAXCOLD LATITUDE 9009/2020 – 12/2023
ROLLER
34734LATITUDE 90 ROLLER09/2020 – 12/2023
34750LATITUDE 90 ROLLER09/2020 – 12/2023
34752MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 ROLLER09/2020 – 12/2023
34775LATITUDE 90 ROLLER09/2020 – 12/2023
34776ECOCOOL LATITUDE 90 ROLLER10/2020 – 12/2023
MAXCOLD
34789MAXCOLD LATITUDE 9011/2020 – 12/2023
ROLLER
34799LATITUDE 90 ROLLER12/2020 – 12/2023
34800MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 ROLLER01/2021 – 12/2023
34818MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 ROLLER03/2021 – 12/2023
34841LATITUDE 90 ROLLER MAXCOLD05/2021 – 12/2023 
34844SPORTSMAN 90 LATITUDE ROLLER04/2021 – 12/2023
34869LATITUDE 90 ROLLER06/2022 – 12/2023
34993MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 ROLLER07/2023 – 12/2023
34999LATITUDE 90 ROLLER08/2023 – 12/2023
35003MAXCOLD 90 QUART ECO ROLLER06/2023 – 12/2023
35019MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 ROLLER07/2023 – 12/2023
35044MAXCOLD LATITUDE 9010/2023 – 12/2023
35045MAXCOLD LATITUDE 9010/2023 – 12/2023
35052LATITUDE 90 ROLLER10/2023 – 12/2023
35053LATITUDE 90 ROLLER10/2023 – 12/2023
35054LATITUDE 90 ROLLER10/2023 – 12/2023
35065LATITUDE 90 ROLLER MAXCOLD11/2023 – 12/2023
49870LATITUDE 90 ROLLER 09/2018 – 12/2023
49928LATITUDE 90 ROLLER 08/2019 – 12/2023
49937LATITUDE 90 08/2018 – 12/2023
ROLLER
49938LATITUDE 90 ROLLER09/2018 – 12/2023
50680MAXCOLD09/2023 – 12/2023
LATITUDE 90 QUART
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports of fingertip injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations.

Sold At:
Costco, Target, Academy, Dick’s and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites from January 2019 through January 2025 for between $80 and $140.
Manufacturer(s):
Igloo Products Corp., of Katy, Texas
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-136

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

