Igloo Recalls More Than One Million 90 Quart Rolling Coolers Due to Fingertip Amputation and Crushing Hazards

The tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.
About 1,060,000 (In addition, about 47,000 in Canada and 23,000 in Mexico)
Igloo toll-free at 888-943-5182 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at igloo90qt@sedgwick.com, or online at www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com or http://www.igloocoolers.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured prior to January 2024. The date of manufacture is imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle.
The recalled coolers have a tow handle. “IGLOO” is printed on the side of the coolers. The coolers were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations, some of which are pictured above. The following cooler models with tow handles are included in the recall. The model number is located on labels affixed to the bottom of the cooler.
|Model/SKU #
|Description
|Date Codes
|34143
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|07/2021 – 12/2023
|27019
|MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|11/2020 – 12/2023
|POWERADE
|34202
|MAXCOLD 90 ROLLER
|07/2021 – 12/2023
|34241
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER MAXCOLD
|07/2021 – 12/2023
|34389
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|08/2021 – 12/2023
|34424
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|10/2019 – 12/2023
|34488
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER MAXCOLD
|03/2019 – 12/2023
|34506
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|08/2021 – 12/2023
|34527
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|09/2019 – 12/2023
|34547
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER MAXCOLD
|09/2019 – 12/2023
|34553
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER MAXCOLD
|09/2019 – 12/2023
|34577
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|09/2019 – 12/2023
|34578
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|09/2019 – 12/2023
|34591
|LATITUDE 90
|11/2019 – 12/2023
|ROLLER MAXCOLD
|34608
|LATITUDE 90
|12/2019 – 12/2023
|ROLLER MAXCOLD
|34619
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|01/2020 – 12/2023
|34624
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|01/2020 – 12/2023
|MAXCOLD
|34689
|MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90
|03/2020 – 12/2023
|ROLLER
|34724
|MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90
|09/2020 – 12/2023
|ROLLER
|34734
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|09/2020 – 12/2023
|34750
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|09/2020 – 12/2023
|34752
|MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|09/2020 – 12/2023
|34775
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|09/2020 – 12/2023
|34776
|ECOCOOL LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|10/2020 – 12/2023
|MAXCOLD
|34789
|MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90
|11/2020 – 12/2023
|ROLLER
|34799
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|12/2020 – 12/2023
|34800
|MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|01/2021 – 12/2023
|34818
|MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|03/2021 – 12/2023
|34841
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER MAXCOLD
|05/2021 – 12/2023
|34844
|SPORTSMAN 90 LATITUDE ROLLER
|04/2021 – 12/2023
|34869
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|06/2022 – 12/2023
|34993
|MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|07/2023 – 12/2023
|34999
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|08/2023 – 12/2023
|35003
|MAXCOLD 90 QUART ECO ROLLER
|06/2023 – 12/2023
|35019
|MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|07/2023 – 12/2023
|35044
|MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90
|10/2023 – 12/2023
|35045
|MAXCOLD LATITUDE 90
|10/2023 – 12/2023
|35052
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|10/2023 – 12/2023
|35053
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|10/2023 – 12/2023
|35054
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|10/2023 – 12/2023
|35065
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER MAXCOLD
|11/2023 – 12/2023
|49870
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|09/2018 – 12/2023
|49928
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|08/2019 – 12/2023
|49937
|LATITUDE 90
|08/2018 – 12/2023
|ROLLER
|49938
|LATITUDE 90 ROLLER
|09/2018 – 12/2023
|50680
|MAXCOLD
|09/2023 – 12/2023
|LATITUDE 90 QUART
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.
The firm has received 12 reports of fingertip injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations.
