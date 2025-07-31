IKEA Recalls Garlic Presses Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards

Small metal pieces can detach from the garlic press, posing a laceration or ingestion hazard to consumers.
About 43,830 (in addition, about 10,700 were sold in Canada)
IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls or www.ikea.com/us/en and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic presses used to crush garlic cloves. The garlic press has a black rubber handle and zinc coated garlic chamber. Only models with the IKEA logo are subject to the recall. The logo is located at the upper part of the handle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garlic press and return it to any IKEA store for a full refund. If you are unable to return it to one of their stores, please contact IKEA for instructions on how to dispose of the recalled product to receive a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.
IKEA has received a total of 10 incident reports globally, including three reports of lacerations and finger splinters. No incidents or injuries have been reported in the U.S.
IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland
IKEA US Retail LLC, of Woodbridge, Virginia
