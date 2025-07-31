 Skip to main content

IKEA Recalls Garlic Presses Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards

  • Recalled IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic press
  • Recalled IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic press logo identification
Name of Product:
IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic presses
Hazard:

Small metal pieces can detach from the garlic press, posing a laceration or ingestion hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 31, 2025
Units:

About 43,830 (in addition, about 10,700 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls or www.ikea.com/us/en and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic presses used to crush garlic cloves. The garlic press has a black rubber handle and zinc coated garlic chamber. Only models with the IKEA logo are subject to the recall. The logo is located at the upper part of the handle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garlic press and return it to any IKEA store for a full refund. If you are unable to return it to one of their stores, please contact IKEA for instructions on how to dispose of the recalled product to receive a full refund.  Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

IKEA has received a total of 10 incident reports globally, including three reports of lacerations and finger splinters. No incidents or injuries have been reported in the U.S.

Sold At:
IKEA stores nationwide and online at IKEA.com from March 2025 through May 2025 for about $8.
Importer(s):

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Retailer:

IKEA US Retail LLC, of Woodbridge, Virginia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-420
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

