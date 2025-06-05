Hobby Toy Hammer Ball Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Toys with Small Balls; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Shantou Haochengheng Technology

Description:

This recall involves Hobby Toy Hammer Ball sets with model number 711. The model number is printed on the label of the product packaging. The toy set consists of a base with buttons, a detachable door, four small detachable basins, and a standing sign with a monkey. “FOREST ROLLER BALL” is printed on the green base of the toy sets. “ROLLER BALL” is printed on the brown gate and “FISHING” is printed on the side of the hammer on these toys. The hammer ball sets measure 15 x 10.6 x 13.2 inches and come with a hammer and four small colored balls. The balls measure about 1.5 inches in diameter and were sold in yellow, light pink, dark pink and blue.