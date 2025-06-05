Hobby Toy Hammer Ball Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Toys with Small Balls; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Shantou Haochengheng Technology

The toy sets contain small balls that violate regulations for toys intended for children under three years of age because they are a choking hazard and can cause serious injury or death.
Email at haochenghengkj@outlook.com, online at www.hcfjehtoy.com at the top of the page or www.amazon.com/stores/page/2912E5E1-628F-4384-930C-5D8CCB7B8184 for more information.
This recall involves Hobby Toy Hammer Ball sets with model number 711. The model number is printed on the label of the product packaging. The toy set consists of a base with buttons, a detachable door, four small detachable basins, and a standing sign with a monkey. “FOREST ROLLER BALL” is printed on the green base of the toy sets. “ROLLER BALL” is printed on the brown gate and “FISHING” is printed on the side of the hammer on these toys. The hammer ball sets measure 15 x 10.6 x 13.2 inches and come with a hammer and four small colored balls. The balls measure about 1.5 inches in diameter and were sold in yellow, light pink, dark pink and blue.
Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately and contact Shantou Haochengheng Technology for information on how to destroy the product and obtain a full refund. Shantou Haochengheng Technology and Amazon are also contacting all known purchasers directly.
Shantou Haochengheng Technology Co. Ltd, of China
