Hallmark Recalls Cad Bane Christmas Tree Ornaments Due to Risk of Mold Exposure

  • Recalled Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornament - Cad Bane - Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett (front)
  • Recalled Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornament - Cad Bane - Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett (back)
  • Collectible Box for recalled Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornament - Cad Bane - Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
Name of Product:
Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornaments featuring the Cad Bane character from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
Hazard:

The brown paint on the exterior of the recalled Christmas tree ornaments did not fully dry before packaging, causing mold to grow on the exterior surface of the ornament, posing risk of respiratory issues to consumers due to mold exposure.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 14, 2024
Units:

About 11,100

Consumer Contact

Hallmark at 800-425-5627 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, click on “Contact Us” at https://care.hallmark.com/s/ to send an email, or online at www.hallmark.com/product-recalls or www.hallmark.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves the Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornament featuring the Cad Bane™ character from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. The ornament features a figurine with a brown hat, brown jacket, brown pants, a green face and blue cuffs. The ornament is about 4.5 inches tall and 1.5 inches wide. The ornament was sold in a collectible and reusable white storage box with red accented sides. The code 2199QXE3341 is printed on the bottom of the collectible box. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ornament and return it to their Hallmark Gold Crown store or follow the return instructions online at www.hallmark.com to receive a postage paid shipping label for a full refund. Consumers will receive a full refund in the form of original payment. No purchase receipt is required to receive the refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm is aware of 16 consumer reports of the recalled tree ornaments having mold on them when they were taken out of the box. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide and online at Hallmark.com from September 2024 through October 2024 for about $22.
Importer(s):

Hallmark Cards, of Kansas City, Missouri

Manufactured In:
Sri Lanka
Recall number:
25-041
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

