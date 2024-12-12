 Skip to main content

HTRC C240 Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death; Manufactured by Shenzhen Haitan Technology Co.

  • Recalled HTRC C240 battery charger
Name of Product:
HTRC C240 battery chargers
Hazard:

The chargers can ignite or cause a connected battery to ignite, posing fire and burn hazards and risk of serious injury and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 12, 2024
Units:

About 34,600

Consumer Contact

HTRC collect at 951-215-8389 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, email servicesupport@ht-rc.com, or visit www.ht-rc.com/recalls.asp or www.ht-rc.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves HTRC C240 battery chargers sold for charging lithium-ion batteries. The defective chargers are black with two blue screens, numbered 1 and 2, and the model identifier “C240 DUO” printed between the screens. The brand name “HTRC” is printed at the bottom left corner.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact HTRC for instructions on how to return the chargers for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

HTRC has received 32 reports of fire and other thermal incidents, including five reports of significant property damage and one report of injury.

Sold At:
AliExpress.com, Amazon.com, Banggood.com, eBay.com, HTRC-Direct.com and RCGoing.com from December 2017 through June 2024 for between $65 and $290.
Manufacturer(s):
Shenzhen Haitan Technology Co. Ltd., d/b/a HTRC, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-066

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

