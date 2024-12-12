HTRC C240 Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death; Manufactured by Shenzhen Haitan Technology Co.

The chargers can ignite or cause a connected battery to ignite, posing fire and burn hazards and risk of serious injury and death.
About 34,600
HTRC collect at 951-215-8389 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, email servicesupport@ht-rc.com, or visit www.ht-rc.com/recalls.asp or www.ht-rc.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves HTRC C240 battery chargers sold for charging lithium-ion batteries. The defective chargers are black with two blue screens, numbered 1 and 2, and the model identifier “C240 DUO” printed between the screens. The brand name “HTRC” is printed at the bottom left corner.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact HTRC for instructions on how to return the chargers for a full refund.
HTRC has received 32 reports of fire and other thermal incidents, including five reports of significant property damage and one report of injury.
