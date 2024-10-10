 Skip to main content

Gimars Playpens Recalled Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Play Yards; Imported by Shenzhen Jingdu Technology and Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled Gimars Playpen
  • Recalled Gimars Playpen basketball hoop accessory
  • Recalled Gimars Playpen reversible mattress
  • Recalled Gimars Playpen reversible mattress
  • Recalled Gimars Playpen label
Name of Product:
Gimars Playpen with Mat
Hazard:

The recalled playpens violate the federal safety regulations for play yards. The included basketball hoop accessory can be a head entrapment hazard and children can become entrapped beneath the mattress, posing a suffocation hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 10, 2024
Units:

About 6,200

Consumer Contact

Shenzhen Jingdu Technology by email at Gimars-Aftersales@outlook.com, or online at https://gimarsrecall.com/ or https://gimarsbaby.com and click “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Gimars Playpens with model numbers GWL-01, GWL-02, GWL-03, GWL-04, GWL-05 and GWL-06. The playpens are labeled with the product name “Gimars Playpen with mat” on a label attached to the top rail. “Gimars” is also printed in white on one side of the top rail. The playpens are dark gray, black and light gray fabric with white mesh sides. The mattress is reversible with printed road and animal designs. The playpens come with a basketball hoop that attaches to the top rail and multicolored balls.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and keep children away from the recalled playpens. Consumers should disassemble the playpen and cut the fabric floor, mattress pad and basketball hoop accessory each into two pieces. Then, consumers should upload photos of the cut product using the online submission form, or email the photos to Gimars-Aftersales@outlook.com to obtain a full refund. Shenzhen Jingdu Technology and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Online exclusively atwww.Amazon.com from May 2023 through January 2024 for about $80.
Importer(s):

Shenzhen Jingdu Technology Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-008

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Gimars Playpen
Gimars Playpens Recalled Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Play Yards; Imported by Shenzhen Jingdu Technology and Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled playpens violate the federal safety regulations for play yards. The included basketball hoop accessory can be a head entrapment hazard and children can become entrapped beneath the mattress, posing a suffocation hazard.

Recalled Wee Gallery Tummy Time Gallery – Partially Opened
Wee Gallery Recalls Baby Tummy Time Gallery Due to Violation of the Federal Phthalates Ban

The recalled Baby Tummy Time Gallery art card pockets have clear plastic coverings that contain levels of a phthalate that exceeds the federal phthalates ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Newmemo Ring Set
Children’s Jewelry Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Lead and Cadmium Poisoning; Violations of the Federal Lead Content Ban and Federal Hazardous Substances Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Newmemo

The rings contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and levels of cadmium that are prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. Lead and cadmium are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled MJKSARE High Chair
MJKSARE High Chairs Recalled Due to Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for High Chairs; Imported by Worldwide Windows; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled high chairs violate the regulations for high chairs, as the leg openings on the high chair are too wide, posing an entrapment hazard to infants. Additionally, the high chairs pose a fall hazard because the tray can become disengaged from the product.

Recalled Squeeze Plush Ball Monsters toys
Shawshank LEDz Recalls Squeeze Plush Ball Monsters Toys and Easter Squeezable Toys Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Ace Hardware

The squeeze ball toy contains a liquid and glitter combination inside a thick membrane. If the membrane is ruptured, the glittery water can splash onto a child’s face and body, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled Mamibaby Baby Lounger in Baby Crown print
Mamibaby and Cosy Nation Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon.com by MEIXIA Shop and Softbless

The recalled baby loungers violate the federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are too low to contain the infant; the sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard; an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped; and the loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product