Gimars Playpens Recalled Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Play Yards; Imported by Shenzhen Jingdu Technology and Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled playpens violate the federal safety regulations for play yards. The included basketball hoop accessory can be a head entrapment hazard and children can become entrapped beneath the mattress, posing a suffocation hazard.
About 6,200
Shenzhen Jingdu Technology by email at Gimars-Aftersales@outlook.com, or online at https://gimarsrecall.com/ or https://gimarsbaby.com and click “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Gimars Playpens with model numbers GWL-01, GWL-02, GWL-03, GWL-04, GWL-05 and GWL-06. The playpens are labeled with the product name “Gimars Playpen with mat” on a label attached to the top rail. “Gimars” is also printed in white on one side of the top rail. The playpens are dark gray, black and light gray fabric with white mesh sides. The mattress is reversible with printed road and animal designs. The playpens come with a basketball hoop that attaches to the top rail and multicolored balls.
Consumers should immediately stop using and keep children away from the recalled playpens. Consumers should disassemble the playpen and cut the fabric floor, mattress pad and basketball hoop accessory each into two pieces. Then, consumers should upload photos of the cut product using the online submission form, or email the photos to Gimars-Aftersales@outlook.com to obtain a full refund. Shenzhen Jingdu Technology and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Shenzhen Jingdu Technology Co. Ltd., of China
