GiantMouse Recalls GM12 and GMP12 Folding Knives Due to Laceration Hazard

The locking mechanism on the folding knives can fail, posing a laceration hazard to the user.
About 600
GiantMouse LLC toll-free at 833-665-6777 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by email at support@giantmouse.com, or online at www.giantmouse.com/recall or www.giantmouse.com and click on “Learn More” on the “Recall Notice” banner for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the limited collection of GiantMouse GM12 and GMP12 button-lock folding knives with milled scales of titanium or bronze. Each knife is numbered on the inside of the back spacer. The brand logo and country of origin are etched on the inside of one of the knife handle scales.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knives and contact GiantMouse for a full refund or for a free repair, including shipping, after the original knife has been returned to the firm. Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase and will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled knife. GiantMouse is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received eight reports of the lock failing during use. No injuries have been reported.
GiantMouse LLC, of East Lansing, Michigan
