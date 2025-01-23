 Skip to main content

GiantMouse Recalls GM12 and GMP12 Folding Knives Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled GiantMouse Folding Knife GM12 (top) Recalled GiantMouse Folding Knife GMP12 (bottom)
  • Recalled GiantMouse Folding Knife GM12
  • Recalled GiantMouse Folding Knife GMP12
Name of Product:
GM12 and GMP12 Folding Knives
Hazard:

The locking mechanism on the folding knives can fail, posing a laceration hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
January 23, 2025
Units:

About 600

Consumer Contact

GiantMouse LLC toll-free at 833-665-6777 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by email at support@giantmouse.com, or online at www.giantmouse.com/recall or www.giantmouse.com and click on “Learn More” on the “Recall Notice” banner for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the limited collection of GiantMouse GM12 and GMP12 button-lock folding knives with milled scales of titanium or bronze. Each knife is numbered on the inside of the back spacer. The brand logo and country of origin are etched on the inside of one of the knife handle scales.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knives and contact GiantMouse for a full refund or for a free repair, including shipping, after the original knife has been returned to the firm. Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase and will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled knife. GiantMouse is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received eight reports of the lock failing during use. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online atwww.giantmouse.com from November 14 through November 15, 2024 for between $385 and $425.
Importer(s):

GiantMouse LLC, of East Lansing, Michigan

Manufactured In:
Italy
Recall number:
25-104
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

