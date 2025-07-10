Giant Bicycle Recalls Momentum Vida E+ E-Bikes Due to Crash Hazard

The fork steerer tube on the recalled bicycles can crack, break or separate during use, posing a fall hazard.
About 6,200
Giant Bicycle toll-free at 866-458-2555 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@giantbicycle.com, or visit https://www.momentum-biking.com/us/recall-information, https://www.giant-bicycles.com/us/recall-information, or https://www.liv-cycling.com/us/recall-info, or https://www.giant-bicycles.com/us and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Momentum Vida E+ E-bike. The bicycles come in metallic red, pearl white, metallic navy blue, metallic green, indigo blue, happy mint (light green) and panther (black). The bicycle comes in two frame configurations (mid-step and low-step) and both configurations come in small, medium and large sizes. The unique serial number for each bike is stamped into the frame on the outer side of the left rear dropout and on a printed sticker under the bike's downtube. “Momentum” is written on the downtube of the bicycle and “Vida E+" is written on the top tube.
To determine whether a Momentum Vida E+ bicycle is included in this recall, consumers should look at the third character of the bike’s serial number. Bikes with a serial number in which the third character is “H”, “J” or “K” are included in this recall and must have their forks replaced free of charge. Bikes with a serial number in which the third character is “G” require additional visual inspection by an authorized Giant Bicycle dealer to determine fork status.
The firm has received four reports of broken fork steerer tubes. No injuries have been reported.
Giant Bicycle Inc., of Newbury Park, California
