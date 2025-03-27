 Skip to main content

George Oliver Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Wayfair.com by Pliman

  • Recalled George Oliver dresser (front view)
  • Recalled George Oliver dresser (side view)
  • Recalled George Oliver dresser (back view)
Name of Product:
George Oliver Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards, and the two additional metal support legs also present tripping hazards. The dressers violate performance and warning label requirements of the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 27, 2025
Units:

About 220

Consumer Contact

Pliman toll-free at 888-436-7781 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at plimangeorgeoliver@gmail.com, or online at https://www.wingwin.top/recall or https://www.wingwin.top/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves George Oliver-branded dressers. The six-drawer, wooden double dressers measure about 31 inches tall, 47 inches wide and 15-½ inches deep, and were sold in a cream color.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Pliman for instructions to receive a full refund. Consumers should write “RECALL” on the dressers using a permanent marker, disassemble them and submit a photo of the disposed product to plimangeorgeoliver@gmail.com. Pliman and Wayfair are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Wayfair.com from September 2024 through March 2025 for about $275.
Manufacturer(s):
Zhangzhou Jiesi Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Changzhou Dizeng E-commerce Co. Ltd, dba Pliman, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-202

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

