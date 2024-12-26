GIKPAL Dressers Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com by ONME Direct

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate performance and warning label requirements of the STURDY Act.
About 800
ONME Direct toll-free at 833-449-5777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT on weekends, email at Greenservice88@outlook.com, or online at https://onmeus.com/pages/recall or https://onmeus.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves GIKPAL 12-drawer dressers with model numbers HI1437_13, HI1437_14 or HI1437_02. The dressers were sold in rustic brown, black or white wood finish with black frame, fabric drawers, and black handles. They measure about 31 inches wide by 12 inches long by 48 inches tall, and weigh about 35 lbs. The model number, “Fabric Dresser” and “Made in China” are printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact ONME Direct for instructions to receive a full refund and submit a photo of the consumer disposing of the product. ONME Direct and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
ONME Direct, of China
