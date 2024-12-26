 Skip to main content

GIKPAL Dressers Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com by ONME Direct

  • Recalled GIKPAL Dresser (front view)
  • Recalled GIKPAL Dresser (back view)
  • Recalled GIKPAL Dresser (side view)
Name of Product:
GIKPAL 12-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate performance and warning label requirements of the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 26, 2024
Units:

About 800

Consumer Contact

ONME Direct toll-free at 833-449-5777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT on weekends, email at Greenservice88@outlook.com, or online at https://onmeus.com/pages/recall or https://onmeus.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves GIKPAL 12-drawer dressers with model numbers HI1437_13, HI1437_14 or HI1437_02. The dressers were sold in rustic brown, black or white wood finish with black frame, fabric drawers, and black handles. They measure about 31 inches wide by 12 inches long by 48 inches tall, and weigh about 35 lbs. The model number, “Fabric Dresser” and “Made in China” are printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact ONME Direct for instructions to receive a full refund and submit a photo of the consumer disposing of the product. ONME Direct and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Walmart.com from January 2024 through November 2024 for about $91.
Manufacturer(s):
Shenzhen Leader-Union Technology Co. LTD, of China
Retailer:

ONME Direct, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-079

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

