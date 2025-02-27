Forever 21 Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively by Forever 21

The recalled pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 24,700 (In addition, about 80 were sold in Canada)
Forever 21 toll-free at 888-219-4074 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Sunday, email at recall@forever21.com, or online at www.forever21.com/recall or www.forever21.com and click on the Recall link at the bottom of the homepage.
Recall Details
This recall involves 20 different styles of Forever 21 children’s pajamas: eight pant styles, three short styles and nine two-piece pajama set styles. The pajamas were sold in children’s sizes 5/6, 7/8, 9/10, 11/12 and 13/14. The size and “Forever 21” are printed on the red, black or pink label at the neck or waist of the pants and shorts. The pajamas have the following item number located on a sewn-in, side-seam label below the bar code:
|Pajama Product
|Item number
|White pants with pink bows
|01298115
|Black and white Minnie Mouse polka dot boxer shorts
|01287805
|Minnie Mouse white cami and print pants
|01287794
|Hello Kitty pink and blue stripes shirt and shorts
|01299151
|Black, gray and white plaid pants
|01298112
|Blue plaid shorts
|01285181
|Lavender and pink plaid shirt and shorts
|01323034
|Cream with teddy bear print pants
|01298113
|Beetlejuice print pants
|01322007
|Gray Beetlejuice print shirt and pants
|01323269
|Mickey Mouse print pants
|01297198
|Dalmatian print pants
|01322009
|Black Hello Kitty print pants
|01299913
|Red plaid pants
|01298116
|“Be Mine” pink and red hearts tee and shorts
|01249379
|“Just keep Growing” white cami and floral shorts
|01261320
|“Too Cute” white t-shirt and floral Shorts
|01263030
|Pink Hello Kitty print cami and shorts set
|01274432
|Sanrio Keroppi print tee and shorts
|01274433
|White and blue floral shorts
|01285168
Consumers should stop using the recalled pajamas immediately and contact Forever 21 for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pajamas by cutting the top and bottom pieces in half and disposing of them. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed pajamas to recall@forever21.com. Forever 21 is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
F21 OpCo LLC, dba Forever 21, of Los Angeles, California
