Forever 21 Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively by Forever 21

  • Recalled Forever 21 Children’s Pajama Pants
  • Recalled Forever 21 Children’s Pajama Shorts
  • Recalled Forever 21 Children’s Pajama Pants Set
  • Recalled Forever 21 Children’s Pajama Shorts Sets
  • The pajama’s item number is located on a sewn-in, side-seam label below the bar code.
Name of Product:
Forever 21 Children’s Pajamas
Hazard:

The recalled pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 27, 2025
Units:

About 24,700 (In addition, about 80 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Forever 21 toll-free at 888-219-4074 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Sunday, email at recall@forever21.com, or online at www.forever21.com/recall or www.forever21.com and click on the Recall link at the bottom of the homepage.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 20 different styles of Forever 21 children’s pajamas: eight pant styles, three short styles and nine two-piece pajama set styles. The pajamas were sold in children’s sizes 5/6, 7/8, 9/10, 11/12 and 13/14. The size and “Forever 21” are printed on the red, black or pink label at the neck or waist of the pants and shorts. The pajamas have the following item number located on a sewn-in, side-seam label below the bar code: 

Pajama ProductItem number
White pants with pink bows 01298115
Black and white Minnie Mouse polka dot boxer shorts01287805
Minnie Mouse white cami and print pants01287794 
Hello Kitty pink and blue stripes shirt and shorts01299151 
Black, gray and white plaid pants01298112 
Blue plaid shorts01285181 
Lavender and pink plaid shirt and shorts01323034
Cream with teddy bear print pants01298113
Beetlejuice print pants01322007
Gray Beetlejuice print shirt and pants01323269
Mickey Mouse print pants01297198
Dalmatian print pants01322009
Black Hello Kitty print pants01299913
Red plaid pants01298116 
“Be Mine” pink and red hearts tee and shorts01249379
“Just keep Growing” white cami and floral shorts01261320
“Too Cute” white t-shirt and floral Shorts01263030
Pink Hello Kitty print cami and shorts set01274432
Sanrio Keroppi print tee and shorts01274433
White and blue floral shorts01285168
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled pajamas immediately and contact Forever 21 for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pajamas by cutting the top and bottom pieces in half and disposing of them. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed pajamas to recall@forever21.com. Forever 21 is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Forever 21 stores nationwide and online at https://www.forever21.com from November 2023 through November 2024 for between $5 and $40.
Retailer:

F21 OpCo LLC, dba Forever 21, of Los Angeles, California

Manufactured In:
China, Hong Kong and Vietnam
Recall number:
25-158

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

