Five Below Recalls Tabletop Fire Pits Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards

  • Recalled Five Below Tabletop Fire Pit – smooth model
  • Recalled Five Below Tabletop Fire Pit packaging – smooth model
  • UPC 1922343012788 and tracking number FO031124 are printed on the back of the recalled Five Below tabletop fire pit packaging – smooth model
  • Recalled Five Below Tabletop Fire Pit – beveled model
  • Recalled Five Below Tabletop Fire Pit packaging – beveled model
  • UPC 1922346316838 and tracking number FO011925 are printed on the back of the recalled Five Below tabletop fire pit packaging - beveled model
Name of Product:
Tabletop Fire Pits
Hazard:

Alcohol fuel can splash or leak out of the fire pit reservoir during use and/or ignition, causing a flash fire that can spread and create larger hotter flames that can escape the unit, presenting risk of serious burn injury from flame jetting and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 18, 2025
Units:

About 66,000

Consumer Contact

Five Below toll-free at 844-452-3569 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Recalls@FiveBelow.com, or online at https://www.fivebelow.com/info/five-below-recalls-tabletop-fire-pit or https://www.fivebelow.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two models of tabletop fire pits, one with a smooth black base and one with a beveled gray base. Both include a stainless-steel fuel cup, a lid and a flame cover. The smooth black fire pits come in blue, yellow and white box packaging with “Tabletop Fire Pit” printed in white lettering on the front of the box, and UPC “1922343012788” and tracking number “FO031124” printed on the back. The beveled gray fire pits come in green box packaging with “Outdoor”, “Easy Modern” and “Cement Tabletop Firepit” printed on the front of the box, and UPC “1922346316838” and tracking number “FO011925” printed on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tabletop fire pits and contact Five Below to receive a full refund equal to the purchase price or $5. Consumers who return the fire pit will receive a refund in the original form of payment, cash or store credit. Consumers can also send to Recalls@FiveBelow.com a photo of the fire pit with their name and date written on the product in permanent marker and receive a refund in the form of a check or store credit. Consumers should dispose of the recalled fire pits. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Five Below has received one report of flames escaping from a tabletop firepit. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Five Below stores nationwide and online at fivebelow.com from April 2024 through August 2025 for between $2.50 and $5.
Importer(s):

1616 Holdings Inc., of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Retailer:

Five Below Inc., of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-467
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

