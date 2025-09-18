Five Below Recalls Tabletop Fire Pits Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards

Alcohol fuel can splash or leak out of the fire pit reservoir during use and/or ignition, causing a flash fire that can spread and create larger hotter flames that can escape the unit, presenting risk of serious burn injury from flame jetting and fire hazards.
About 66,000
Five Below toll-free at 844-452-3569 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Recalls@FiveBelow.com, or online at https://www.fivebelow.com/info/five-below-recalls-tabletop-fire-pit or https://www.fivebelow.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two models of tabletop fire pits, one with a smooth black base and one with a beveled gray base. Both include a stainless-steel fuel cup, a lid and a flame cover. The smooth black fire pits come in blue, yellow and white box packaging with “Tabletop Fire Pit” printed in white lettering on the front of the box, and UPC “1922343012788” and tracking number “FO031124” printed on the back. The beveled gray fire pits come in green box packaging with “Outdoor”, “Easy Modern” and “Cement Tabletop Firepit” printed on the front of the box, and UPC “1922346316838” and tracking number “FO011925” printed on the back.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tabletop fire pits and contact Five Below to receive a full refund equal to the purchase price or $5. Consumers who return the fire pit will receive a refund in the original form of payment, cash or store credit. Consumers can also send to Recalls@FiveBelow.com a photo of the fire pit with their name and date written on the product in permanent marker and receive a refund in the form of a check or store credit. Consumers should dispose of the recalled fire pits. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund.
Five Below has received one report of flames escaping from a tabletop firepit. No injuries have been reported.
1616 Holdings Inc., of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Five Below Inc., of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.