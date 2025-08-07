Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Recalls Heated Socks Due to Injury Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies’ heated socks, models MWMS07, MWWS07 and MWMS05. The recalled merino wool socks were sold in black/gray, gray/orange, gray/pink and black/orange color combinations, and in sizes small through extra-large. The socks came with two lithium-ion battery packs and a charging cable. The socks have a battery pocket with either a slit or a black or gray zipper. Model MWMS05 includes a battery pack with model number MW37V122 and a four-button remote control to adjust the heat settings. Models MWMS07 and MWWS07 include Bluetooth battery packs with model number MW37V22-N. The model number can be found printed on the top left corner of the label on the back of the battery pack. The Fieldsheer logo appears in orange on the front of each sock.

Note: Do not throw the lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.