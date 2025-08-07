 Skip to main content

Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Recalls Heated Socks Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Heated Socks – Model MWMS05 – Merino in black/gray
  • Recalled Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Heated Socks – Model MWMS05 – Merino in black/gray
  • Recalled Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Heated Socks – Model MWWS07 – Premium 2.0 Merino in gray/pink
  • Recalled Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Heated Socks – Model MWWS07 – Premium 2.0 Merino in gray/pink
  • Recalled Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Heated Socks – Model MWMS07 – Premium 2.0 Merino in black/orange
  • Recalled Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Heated Socks – Model MWMS07 – Premium 2.0 Merino in black/orange
  • Recalled Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Heated Socks – Model MWMS07 – Premium 2.0 Merino in gray/orange
  • Recalled Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Heated Socks – Model MWMS07 – Premium 2.0 Merino in gray/orange
Name of Product:
Fieldsheer Heated Socks
Hazard:

The socks can cause pain and discomfort resulting in burns and blisters when worn during high-intensity activities that generate a combination of heat, excessive friction, moisture and pressure, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
August 07, 2025
Units:

About 45,000

Consumer Contact

Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies toll-free at 888-908-6024 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at cs@fieldsheer.com, or online at https://fieldsheer.com/pages/recall-information or https://fieldsheer.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.  

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies’ heated socks, models MWMS07, MWWS07 and MWMS05. The recalled merino wool socks were sold in black/gray, gray/orange, gray/pink and black/orange color combinations, and in sizes small through extra-large. The socks came with two lithium-ion battery packs and a charging cable. The socks have a battery pocket with either a slit or a black or gray zipper. Model MWMS05 includes a battery pack with model number MW37V122 and a four-button remote control to adjust the heat settings. Models MWMS07 and MWWS07 include Bluetooth battery packs with model number MW37V22-N. The model number can be found printed on the top left corner of the label on the back of the battery pack. The Fieldsheer logo appears in orange on the front of each sock.

Note: Do not throw the lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the heated socks and contact Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies for a full refund or replacement product of equal value. Consumers should dispose of the lithium-ion battery packs in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 11 reports of socks causing pain and discomfort, resulting in 4 burns and blisters.  

Sold At:
Scheels All Sports, Fred Meyer, Home Depot, Meijer, Bomgaars Supply, Buchheits, Running Supply, Fleet Farm Wholesale Supply and other nationwide retailers and online at Amazon.com from August 2021 through June 2025 for between $80 and $130.
Recalling Firm:

Tech Gear 5.7 Inc., dba Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies, of Carlsbad, California

Manufactured In:
Bangladesh
Recall number:
25-423

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Related Recalls

Recalled Altafit af28 Smartwatch
Deale International Recalls Altafit Smartwatches Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard; Sold by HSN

The smartwatch's wireless charging pad can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire hazard.

Recalled La Ligne Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas in Navy with White Trim
La Ligne Recalls Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate mandatory standards for children’s sleepwear flammability, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled LeymanKids Pajama Set – White
AliExpress Recalls LeymanKids Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Risk of Injury or Death from Burns; Violates Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate the mandatory flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries or death to children.

Recalled Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Heated Socks – Model MWMS05 – Merino in black/gray
Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies Recalls Heated Socks Due to Injury Hazard

The socks can cause pain and discomfort resulting in burns and blisters when worn during high-intensity activities that generate a combination of heat, excessive friction, moisture and pressure, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled 14k Yellow Gold Mini Heart Chain Bracelet (SKU YG-BL-HART-NON)
Monica Vinader Recalls Select 14k Yellow Gold Mini Heart Chain Bracelets, Necklaces, and Stud Earrings Due to High Levels of Cadmium

The jewelry can contain excess levels of cadmium, which can be toxic if ingested by young children and may cause adverse health effects through long-term skin exposure.

Recalled Baby Loren Children’s Joy Loungewear
Baby Loren Recalls Morning Children’s Loungewear Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Burns; Violation of Federal Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s loungewear violates the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries and death to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product