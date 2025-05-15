 Skip to main content

FidgetThings Recalls Chill Pill Magnetic Haptic Fidget Toys Red Bumpy Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion; Violation of Federal Regulations for Magnets; Sold Exclusively on FidgetThings.com

  • Recalled FidgetThings Chill Pill Magnetic Haptic Fidget Toy - Red Bumpy
Name of Product:
Chill Pill Magnetic Haptic Fidget Toys Red Bumpy
Hazard:

The recalled magnetic fidget pill toy violates the mandatory federal regulation for magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. 

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 15, 2025
Units:

About 112

Consumer Contact

FidgetThings via email at fidgetthings@gmail.com or online at www.fidgetthings.com/pages/magnet-safety or www.fidgetthings.com and click on “Magnet Safety” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves FidgetThings Chill Pill Magnetic Haptic Fidget Toys Red Bumpy. The magnetic fidget pill toy is in the shape of a pill capsule that can be separated into two magnetic halves. One magnetic half is the white base and the other magnetic half is red and bumpy. The magnets are interchangeable with other FidgetThings magnetic fidget pill toys of different colors and textures. The magnetic fidget pill toy was sold encased in a mock prescription bottle with a mock label. The magnets make a clacking sound when brought together. The magnetic fidget pill toy measures about two inches and the mock prescription bottle measures about 3 inches. The mock prescription bottle has “3DPrint Bumpy” printed on the label.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the magnetic fidget pill toys immediately and take them away from children. Contact FidgetThings via email at fidgetthings@gmail.com to receive a pre-paid label to return the toy, or for instructions on how to dispose of the toy, to receive a full refund. FidgetThings is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively online at www.FidgetThings.com from October 2022 through February 2025 for about $10.
Manufacturer(s):
FidgetThings, of Las Vegas, Nevada
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-285

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

