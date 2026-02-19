 Skip to main content

Huaker Magnetic Balls and Rods Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates the Small Ball Ban

  • Recalled Huaker Magnetic Balls and Rods Set
  • Recalled Huaker Magnetic Balls and Rods Set
  • Recalled Huaker Magnetic Balls and Rods Set
Name of Product:
Huaker Magnetic Balls and Rods Sets
Hazard:

The recalled magnet toy building sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain small balls and are intended for children under three years of age, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 19, 2026
Units:

About 782

Consumer Contact

Huaker at Huaker-magnetic-balls@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Huaker Magnetic Balls and Rods sets. The sets include 88 pieces and come in a plastic box with a handle. “Magnetic Sticks” and “Model:20A-13” are printed on the box. There are no identifying marks on the magnetic toys.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls and rods sets immediately, take them away from children and contact Huaker to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw the magnetic toy sets away and email a photo of the disposed product to Huaker-magnetic-balls@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2025 through November 2025 for about $23.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Huakechuang Technology Co. Ltd., dba Huaker, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-272

