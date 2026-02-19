Huaker Magnetic Balls and Rods Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates the Small Ball Ban

The recalled magnet toy building sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain small balls and are intended for children under three years of age, posing a deadly choking hazard.
About 782
Huaker at Huaker-magnetic-balls@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Huaker Magnetic Balls and Rods sets. The sets include 88 pieces and come in a plastic box with a handle. “Magnetic Sticks” and “Model:20A-13” are printed on the box. There are no identifying marks on the magnetic toys.
Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls and rods sets immediately, take them away from children and contact Huaker to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw the magnetic toy sets away and email a photo of the disposed product to Huaker-magnetic-balls@outlook.com.
None reported
Shenzhen Huakechuang Technology Co. Ltd., dba Huaker, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.