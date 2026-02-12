Surveying Accessories Cheaper Recalls Board Games Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled board games violate the mandatory standard for toys because the magnetic game pieces contain loose high-powered magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 1,200
Surveying Accessories Cheaper collect at 305-336-6042 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at zlipgo.sales@gmail.com.
This recall involves Colombia-themed magnetic board games. The recalled games consist of a two-sided board with a storage bag and 32 multi-colored, magnetic pieces and two dice with one storage pouch. The original packaging included a piece of chocolate. “Colombia que linda eres” is printed on the game’s board. “Cositas Colombianas” is printed on the front of storage box. Only the four and six-player versions of the board games are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnetic board games and take them away from children. Consumers should contact Surveying Accessories Cheaper for a pre-paid shipping label to return the board games for a full refund in the form of the original form of payment or check.
None reported
Surveying Accessories Cheaper, of Miami, Florida
