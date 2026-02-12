 Skip to main content

Surveying Accessories Cheaper Recalls Board Games Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Surveying Accessories Cheaper Magnetic Game – Colombia que linda eres game board
  • “Cositas Colombianas” is printed on the front of the recalled Board Game box
  • Recalled Surveying Accessories Cheaper Board Game – game pieces
Name of Product:
Colombia-themed Magnetic Board Games
Hazard:

The recalled board games violate the mandatory standard for toys because the magnetic game pieces contain loose high-powered magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 12, 2026
Units:

About 1,200

Consumer Contact

Surveying Accessories Cheaper collect at 305-336-6042 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at zlipgo.sales@gmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Colombia-themed magnetic board games. The recalled games consist of a two-sided board with a storage bag and 32 multi-colored, magnetic pieces and two dice with one storage pouch. The original packaging included a piece of chocolate. “Colombia que linda eres” is printed on the game’s board. “Cositas Colombianas” is printed on the front of storage box. Only the four and six-player versions of the board games are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnetic board games and take them away from children. Consumers should contact Surveying Accessories Cheaper for a pre-paid shipping label to return the board games for a full refund in the form of the original form of payment or check.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Centro Envíos Aventura in Miami, Florida and online at Amazon.com from April 2023 through June 2025 for between $20 and $50.
Retailer:

Surveying Accessories Cheaper, of Miami, Florida

Manufactured In:
Colombia
Recall number:
26-265

