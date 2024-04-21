FENGQS Electric Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold on Amazon

The e-bikes’ lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing serious fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 100
FENGQS at 607-307-2127 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@fengqs.work, or visit www.fengqs.com/pages/recalls or www.fengqs.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves FENGQS F7 Pro electric bikes with batteries manufactured on April 21, 2024. The e-bikes were sold in blue. “FENGQS” is printed on the downtube and the model number “F7 Pro” is printed on the chain stay, near the rear wheel. The battery’s capacity (21.5Ah) and the production date (2024/4/21) are printed on a label on the front of the battery.
Consumers should stop using the recalled e-bikes immediately and contact FENGQS for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write their name, the word “recalled,” and the current date next to the battery’s production date with a permanent marker. Consumers must then submit a photo clearly showing this information and confirm disposal of the battery in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Consumers should submit the photo to recall@fengqs.work.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
FENGQS has received 13 reports of e-bikes igniting, two resulting in fires with property damage totaling $4,000.
