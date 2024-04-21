 Skip to main content

FENGQS Electric Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold on Amazon

  • Recalled FENGQS F7 Pro E-bike
  • The battery’s capacity (21.5Ah) and the production date (2024/4/21) are printed on a label on the front of the battery
Name of Product:
FENGQS F7 Pro E-bikes
Hazard:

The e-bikes’ lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing serious fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 24, 2025
Units:

About 100

Consumer Contact

FENGQS at 607-307-2127 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@fengqs.work, or visit www.fengqs.com/pages/recalls or www.fengqs.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves FENGQS F7 Pro electric bikes with batteries manufactured on April 21, 2024. The e-bikes were sold in blue. “FENGQS” is printed on the downtube and the model number “F7 Pro” is printed on the chain stay, near the rear wheel. The battery’s capacity (21.5Ah) and the production date (2024/4/21) are printed on a label on the front of the battery.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled e-bikes immediately and contact FENGQS for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write their name, the word “recalled,” and the current date next to the battery’s production date with a permanent marker. Consumers must then submit a photo clearly showing this information and confirm disposal of the battery in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Consumers should submit the photo to recall@fengqs.work.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.

Incidents/Injuries:

FENGQS has received 13 reports of e-bikes igniting, two resulting in fires with property damage totaling $4,000.

Sold Online At:
Amazon from May 2024 through December 2024 for between $700 and $1,200.
Manufacturer(s):
Shenzhen Fengqisi Car Industry Co., Ltd., dba FENGQS, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-403

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Apollo Electric Scooter
Apollo Recalls Electric Scooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The weld line on the electric scooter can crack, causing the stem to break and posing fall and injury hazards.

Recalled FENGQS F7 Pro E-bike
FENGQS Electric Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold on Amazon

The e-bikes’ lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing serious fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled Transpro A3 Hub Motor Electric Scooter
Transpro US Recalls Electric Scooters with Unauthorized Lithium-Ion Battery UL Certification Labels Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death; $200,000 in Property Damage Reported

The recalled scooters can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury and death. They were sold with unauthorized lithium-ion battery UL certification labels.

Example of child using the compression strap to stand on above-ground pool, illustrating the hazard involved.
Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup Recall Certain Above-Ground Pools 48-Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard; Nine Deaths Reported; Five Million Pools Sold Since 2002

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk.

Affected VIVI e-bike model number C26
VIVI E-Bikes Lithium-ion Batteries Sold with VIVI E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold by VIVI

The recalled lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled SPPTTY Kids 14-inch Bicycle in Pink
SPPTTY Kids Bicycles Recalled Due to Risk of Death or Injury from Lead Poisoning; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold at Walmart by Shenzhen Yihuachuang Technology

Multiple components of the children’s bicycles contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard to children. In addition, the black paint on the bicycle pumps contains lead that exceeds the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product