FENGQS Electric Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold on Amazon

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled e-bikes immediately and contact FENGQS for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write their name, the word “recalled,” and the current date next to the battery’s production date with a permanent marker. Consumers must then submit a photo clearly showing this information and confirm disposal of the battery in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Consumers should submit the photo to recall@fengqs.work.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.