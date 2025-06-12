Endless Pools Recalls Manual Retractable Pool Covers Due to Drowning and Entrapment Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

The recalled pool covers can leave a gap of more than 4.5 inches between the cover roller and the pool surface, when installed incorrectly by the installer. An improper installation can result in the covers not conforming to the voluntary industry standard, ASTM F-1346, posing drowning and entrapment hazards to children that could result in serious injury or death.
About 11,500 (In addition, about 480 were sold in Canada)
Endless Pools toll-free at 800-910-2714 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at poolhelp@endlesspools.com, or online at https://myendlesspool.com/s/support/product-recalls or https://myendlesspool.com/s/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Endless Pools Manual Retractable Security Pool Covers. The pool cover system includes a hand crank mechanism that allows the user to cover and uncover their custom Endless Pool. The covers were sold in various colors, including tan, black, gray, light blue and royal blue, and vary in sizes based on the customized size of the pools, from 8 feet to 16 feet wide.
Pool owners and operators should immediately contact Endless Pools for a free inspection and a free repair by an Endless Pools support services representative. Endless Pools will inspect the pool covers and send out a service representative to remedy any entrapment and drowning risks posed by improper installation. Pool owners and operators should not allow children to use or access the pool or pool cover unsupervised. Until the repair for the pool cover is completed, keep children away from the pool cover when closed. To prevent serious injury or death due to entrapment under the pool cover, do not allow anyone — especially children — to sit, stand, or jump on the pool cover at any time. Endless Pools is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
