Endless Pools Recalls Manual Retractable Pool Covers Due to Drowning and Entrapment Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

Remedy:

Pool owners and operators should immediately contact Endless Pools for a free inspection and a free repair by an Endless Pools support services representative. Endless Pools will inspect the pool covers and send out a service representative to remedy any entrapment and drowning risks posed by improper installation. Pool owners and operators should not allow children to use or access the pool or pool cover unsupervised. Until the repair for the pool cover is completed, keep children away from the pool cover when closed. To prevent serious injury or death due to entrapment under the pool cover, do not allow anyone — especially children — to sit, stand, or jump on the pool cover at any time. Endless Pools is contacting all known purchasers directly.