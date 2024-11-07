 Skip to main content

Dreamgro Recalls Lullaby Travel Soothers Due to Choking Hazard

Name of Product:
Dreamgro Lullaby mermaid travel soothers
Hazard:

The recalled toy’s gold-colored soft star can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 07, 2024
Units:

About 25,900

Consumer Contact

Dreamgro toll-free at 888-202-0442 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email Recall@dreamgro.com, or at www.dreamgro.com/recall.html or www.dreamgro.com and then click on “Product Recall” or contact the store where the product was purchased.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Dreamgro lullaby travel soothers for infants. They are shaped as a mermaid, have a soft gold star attached to the mermaid’s head, and were sold in light blue and pink colors. The soothers play music and have a detachable hook that attaches to car seats and strollers. The Dreamgro name and model numbers are located on the soother’s tag.

Product and ColorModel NumberUPC Code
Light Blue MermaidDF156-MT196710005616
Pink MermaidDF156-LI196710008709
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled soothers and take them away from children. Return the soother to the store where purchased for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the soft star detaching from the toy. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Beall’s Outlet Stores, Burlington Merchandising, DD'S Discounts, Macy’s Backstage, Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, and TJ Maxx stores nationwide from January 2024 through May 2024 for between $6 and $9.
Importer(s):

DreamGro Enterprises LLCof New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-030
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

