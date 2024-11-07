Dreamgro Recalls Lullaby Travel Soothers Due to Choking Hazard

The recalled toy’s gold-colored soft star can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 25,900
Dreamgro toll-free at 888-202-0442 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email Recall@dreamgro.com, or at www.dreamgro.com/recall.html or www.dreamgro.com and then click on “Product Recall” or contact the store where the product was purchased.
Recall Details
This recall involves Dreamgro lullaby travel soothers for infants. They are shaped as a mermaid, have a soft gold star attached to the mermaid’s head, and were sold in light blue and pink colors. The soothers play music and have a detachable hook that attaches to car seats and strollers. The Dreamgro name and model numbers are located on the soother’s tag.
|Product and Color
|Model Number
|UPC Code
|Light Blue Mermaid
|DF156-MT
|196710005616
|Pink Mermaid
|DF156-LI
|196710008709
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled soothers and take them away from children. Return the soother to the store where purchased for a full refund.
The firm has received one report of the soft star detaching from the toy. No injuries have been reported.
DreamGro Enterprises LLC, of New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
