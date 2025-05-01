Dlesot Snap Children’s Hair Clips Recalled Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban for Lead in Paint; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by YFLGOTOO

The painted hair clips contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard to children. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
3,800
YFLGOTOO by email at YGLGOTOOrecall@yeah.net.
Recall Details
This recall involves Dlesot Snap Hair Clips. The metal hair clips are in a multipack of 120. The clips were sold in a variety of colors and patterns and measure about 1.2 inches. The FNSKU number “X00RCTBRH” and “Made in China” are printed on a white label located on the plastic container box the clips are stored in.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled hair clips away from children, stop using them and contact YFLGOTOO. Consumers will need to provide picture of disposal to receive the remedy. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
