Dlesot Snap Children’s Hair Clips Recalled Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban for Lead in Paint; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by YFLGOTOO

  • Recalled Dlesot Snap Hair Clips
  • Recalled Dlesot Snap Hair Clips in plastic container with label
Name of Product:
Dlesot Snap Hair Clips
Hazard:

The painted hair clips contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard to children. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 01, 2025
Units:

3,800

Consumer Contact

YFLGOTOO by email at YGLGOTOOrecall@yeah.net.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Dlesot Snap Hair Clips. The metal hair clips are in a multipack of 120. The clips were sold in a variety of colors and patterns and measure about 1.2 inches. The FNSKU number “X00RCTBRH” and “Made in China” are printed on a white label located on the plastic container box the clips are stored in.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled hair clips away from children, stop using them and contact YFLGOTOO. Consumers will need to provide picture of disposal to receive the remedy. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.amazon.com from April 2024 through September 2024 for about $10.
Manufacturer(s):
YuanQuXianXianQiDianZiShangWuYouXianZeRenGongSi, (dba YFLGOTOO), of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-245

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

