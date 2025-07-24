Diamond G Forest Products Recalls Turpentine Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging

The bottles contain turpentine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are ingested by young children.
Diamond G Forest Products at 912-647-7463 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at diamondgforestproducts@hotmail.com, or online at www.diamondgforestproducts.com/recall-information or at www.diamondgforestproducts.com and click “Recall” in the dropdown menu for more information.
This recall involves 100% pure gum spirits of turpentine bottles. The 4-ounce, clear glass bottles are round and have a label with “Georgia Pine Gum Spirits of Turpentine” and “Diamond G Forest Products” printed on it.
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled turpentine bottles out of the sight and reach of children and contact Diamond G Forest Products for information on how to obtain a free replacement child-resistant closure.
