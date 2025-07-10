Dearlomum Retractable Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment Hazard; Violates Federal Standard for Gates and Enclosures; Sold on Amazon by Signbaby

The recalled gates violate the federal standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment hazard.
About 2,200
Signbaby via email at regcards.team@gmail.com or online at https://kiddoryproducts.com/pages/retractable-safety-gates-recalled-page or https://kiddoryproducts.com and click “retractable safety gates recalled page” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Dearlomum retractable mesh safety gates, sold in black, gray and white. The gates have a metal frame, and measure about 33 inches high with an adjustable width up to 55 inches. “Retractable Safety Gate” and model number “SH20.006D” are printed on a white label on the side of the gate.
Consumers should stop using the recalled gates immediately and contact Signbaby for instructions to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to disassemble the gates and destroy them by cutting the mesh and to send a photo of the destroyed gates to regcards.team@gmail.com. Once the photo is received, Signbaby will issue a full refund. Signbaby and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Shaoxing Yishan Garment Co., Ltd., dba Signbaby, of China
