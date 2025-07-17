 Skip to main content

Deale International Recalls CasaClean Handheld Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury; Sold on HSN

Name of Product:
CasaClean Handheld Steamers
Hazard:

The steamers can leak steam or spew hot boiling water, posing a risk of serious burn injury to users.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 17, 2025
Units:

About 23,000

Consumer Contact

Deale International toll-free at 877-880-6137 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, by email at casacleanrecall@thedeale.com, or online at www.thedeale.com/pages/casaclean-safety-recall or www.thedeale.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves CasaClean Handheld Steamers with model number DF-958. The recalled steamers were sold in white/gray and blue/gray colors. The recalled steamers are intended to remove dirt, grease and limescale in various household areas. The recalled steamers are composed of a water tank, a cap, a valve assembly, a hose, a hose clamp and an exit nozzle. The CasaClean logo is in silver finish on the right face of the steamer. The model number is listed on a large black bar on the product rating sticker on the bottom of the machine.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled handheld steamers and contact Deale for instructions on how to safely cut the cord near the base of the machine, to provide proof of destruction, and to receive a refund. Consumers must take a photo of the cord that is cut near the base of the machine and upload the photo, along with their contact information, to the Recall Request form at www.thedeale.com/pages/casaclean-safety-recall to receive the refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Deale has received 26 reports of the recalled steamers leaking water or steam, including 13 consumers receiving burns.

Sold At:
HSN from November 2024 through April 2025 for about $40.
Importer(s):

Deale International LLC, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-389

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

