Deale International Recalls CasaClean Handheld Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury; Sold on HSN

The steamers can leak steam or spew hot boiling water, posing a risk of serious burn injury to users.
About 23,000
Deale International toll-free at 877-880-6137 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, by email at casacleanrecall@thedeale.com, or online at www.thedeale.com/pages/casaclean-safety-recall or www.thedeale.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves CasaClean Handheld Steamers with model number DF-958. The recalled steamers were sold in white/gray and blue/gray colors. The recalled steamers are intended to remove dirt, grease and limescale in various household areas. The recalled steamers are composed of a water tank, a cap, a valve assembly, a hose, a hose clamp and an exit nozzle. The CasaClean logo is in silver finish on the right face of the steamer. The model number is listed on a large black bar on the product rating sticker on the bottom of the machine.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled handheld steamers and contact Deale for instructions on how to safely cut the cord near the base of the machine, to provide proof of destruction, and to receive a refund. Consumers must take a photo of the cord that is cut near the base of the machine and upload the photo, along with their contact information, to the Recall Request form at www.thedeale.com/pages/casaclean-safety-recall to receive the refund.
Deale has received 26 reports of the recalled steamers leaking water or steam, including 13 consumers receiving burns.
Deale International LLC, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida
