Deale International Recalls Altafit Smartwatches Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard; Sold by HSN

Name of Product:
Altafit af28 Smartwatches
Hazard:

The smartwatch's wireless charging pad can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
August 07, 2025
Units:

About 2,900

Consumer Contact

Deale International toll-free at 877-880-6137 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at altafitrecall@thedeale.com, or online at www.thedeale.com/pages/altafit-safety-recall or at www.thedeale.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Altafit af28 smartwatches. The recalled smartwatch was sold in gold and silver tones and has a 1.68-inch color touchscreen and two bands, one bejeweled and one mesh. It came in a golden case with a wireless charging pad and cable. “ALTAFIT FCC ID 2BHG8-AF28” is on the back of the watch.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug the smartwatch’s charging pad and stop charging the recalled smartwatch. Consumers can contact Deale International for instructions on how to receive a free replacement. Consumers will be asked to cut the unplugged charging pad’s power cable and email a photo of the charging pad with the cut cable to altafitrecall@thedeale.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

Deale International has received 39 reports of smartwatches melting, burning and catching on fire while charging, including six reports of burns to hands and property damage.

Sold Online At:
HSN.com from March 2025 through May 2025 for about $50.
Importer(s):

Deale International LLC, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-428
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

