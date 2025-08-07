Deale International Recalls Altafit Smartwatches Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard; Sold by HSN

The smartwatch's wireless charging pad can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire hazard.
About 2,900
Deale International toll-free at 877-880-6137 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at altafitrecall@thedeale.com, or online at www.thedeale.com/pages/altafit-safety-recall or at www.thedeale.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Altafit af28 smartwatches. The recalled smartwatch was sold in gold and silver tones and has a 1.68-inch color touchscreen and two bands, one bejeweled and one mesh. It came in a golden case with a wireless charging pad and cable. “ALTAFIT FCC ID 2BHG8-AF28” is on the back of the watch.
Consumers should immediately unplug the smartwatch’s charging pad and stop charging the recalled smartwatch. Consumers can contact Deale International for instructions on how to receive a free replacement. Consumers will be asked to cut the unplugged charging pad’s power cable and email a photo of the charging pad with the cut cable to altafitrecall@thedeale.com.
Deale International has received 39 reports of smartwatches melting, burning and catching on fire while charging, including six reports of burns to hands and property damage.
Deale International LLC, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida
