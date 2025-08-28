 Skip to main content

DT Swiss Recalls Carbon Wheels Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled DT Swiss Carbon Fiber Road Wheels
Name of Product:
DT Swiss Carbon Fiber Road Wheels
Hazard:

A defect in the wheel can compromise the wheel’s structural integrity, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
August 28, 2025
Units:

About 6,000 (In addition, about 150 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

DT Swiss toll-free at 800-000-1994 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@dtswiss.com, or online at https://www.dtswiss.com/recall or www.dtswiss.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves DT Swiss Carbon Fiber Road Wheels. The wheels have model codes ERC 35mm/45mm, CRC 35mm/45mm, HEC 35mm/45mm, and ARC 50mm/55mm/65mm. These wheels were sold aftermarket and as original equipment on various high-end road bicycle brands. The DT Swiss ID code and the model code are located on the wheel rim on a small label located on the outside of the rim which, indicates “DT Swiss ID” followed by a 7-digit code. All wheels with DT Swiss ID code 2740000 or higher are affected by this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled wheels and contact DT Swiss to coordinate a replacement. Consumers should register the recalled wheels with DT Swiss at www.dtswiss.com/recall

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of the outermost carbon layer separating around the rim flange. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent bicycle dealers nationwide and sold as original equipment on various bicycle brands from September 2024 to July 2025 for between $1,000 and $1,880.
Manufacturer(s):
DT Swiss, of Grand Junction, Colorado
Manufactured In:
USA, Poland and Taiwan
Recall number:
25-445
