DT Swiss Recalls Carbon Wheels Due to Crash Hazard

A defect in the wheel can compromise the wheel’s structural integrity, posing a crash hazard.
About 6,000 (In addition, about 150 were sold in Canada)
DT Swiss toll-free at 800-000-1994 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@dtswiss.com, or online at https://www.dtswiss.com/recall or www.dtswiss.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DT Swiss Carbon Fiber Road Wheels. The wheels have model codes ERC 35mm/45mm, CRC 35mm/45mm, HEC 35mm/45mm, and ARC 50mm/55mm/65mm. These wheels were sold aftermarket and as original equipment on various high-end road bicycle brands. The DT Swiss ID code and the model code are located on the wheel rim on a small label located on the outside of the rim which, indicates “DT Swiss ID” followed by a 7-digit code. All wheels with DT Swiss ID code 2740000 or higher are affected by this recall.
Consumers should stop using the recalled wheels and contact DT Swiss to coordinate a replacement. Consumers should register the recalled wheels with DT Swiss at www.dtswiss.com/recall.
The firm has received six reports of the outermost carbon layer separating around the rim flange. No injuries have been reported.
