DR Power Equipment Recalls Battery-Powered Chainsaws Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

This recall involves DR Power Equipment lithium-ion battery-powered chainsaws with the following model numbers: 414170, 414181, 41418 and 414170R. The chainsaws have a black handle and orange buttons, and a label printed with DR Pulse 62V. The model and serial number are printed on a white label located on the right side of the chainsaw handle.

Note: If you choose to dispose of the recalled chainsaw’s lithium-ion battery, do not throw this lithium-ion battery in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this lithium-ion battery for disposal. Before taking your battery to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.