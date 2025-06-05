DR Power Equipment Recalls Battery-Powered Chainsaws Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The motor controller of the recalled chainsaw can overheat during operation of the unit, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 7,180 (In addition, about 21 were sold in Canada)
DR Power toll-free at 800-940-6923 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@DRPower.com, or online at http://drpower.com/recalls or at www.drpower.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DR Power Equipment lithium-ion battery-powered chainsaws with the following model numbers: 414170, 414181, 41418 and 414170R. The chainsaws have a black handle and orange buttons, and a label printed with DR Pulse 62V. The model and serial number are printed on a white label located on the right side of the chainsaw handle.
Note: If you choose to dispose of the recalled chainsaw’s lithium-ion battery, do not throw this lithium-ion battery in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this lithium-ion battery for disposal. Before taking your battery to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws and contact DR Power for a refund. Consumers will receive a pro-rated refund for the chainsaw tool based on the chainsaw’s age. Consumers will need to show proof of the chainsaw’s destruction by uploading a photograph in accordance with the destruction instructions and filling out the recall form online. For instructions on destroying the chainsaw, visit https://www.drpower.com/BPC-recall. If consumers choose to dispose of the recalled chainsaw’s lithium-ion battery, consumers should recycle the lithium-ion batteries in accordance with local and state regulations.
The firm has received 20 reports of incidents of fire, sparks and/or smoke. No injuries have been reported.
Generac Power Systems Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin
- Contact a media specialist.