 Skip to main content

DR Power Equipment Recalls Battery-Powered Chainsaws Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled DR Power Equipment battery-powered chainsaw (without battery)
  • Recalled DR Power Equipment battery-powered chainsaw (with battery)
Name of Product:
Battery-Powered Chainsaws
Hazard:

The motor controller of the recalled chainsaw can overheat during operation of the unit, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 05, 2025
Units:

About 7,180 (In addition, about 21 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

DR Power toll-free at 800-940-6923 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@DRPower.com, or online at http://drpower.com/recalls or at www.drpower.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves DR Power Equipment lithium-ion battery-powered chainsaws with the following model numbers: 414170, 414181, 41418 and 414170R.  The chainsaws have a black handle and orange buttons, and a label printed with DR Pulse 62V. The model and serial number are printed on a white label located on the right side of the chainsaw handle. 

Note: If you choose to dispose of the recalled chainsaw’s lithium-ion battery, do not throw this lithium-ion battery in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this lithium-ion battery for disposal. Before taking your battery to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws and contact DR Power for a refund. Consumers will receive a pro-rated refund for the chainsaw tool based on the chainsaw’s age. Consumers will need to show proof of the chainsaw’s destruction by uploading a photograph in accordance with the destruction instructions and filling out the recall form online. For instructions on destroying the chainsaw, visit  https://www.drpower.com/BPC-recall. If consumers choose to dispose of the recalled chainsaw’s lithium-ion battery, consumers should recycle the lithium-ion batteries in accordance with local and state regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 20 reports of incidents of fire, sparks and/or smoke. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent power equipment stores nationwide and online at https://drpower.com from June 2018 through July 2024 for between $200 and $350.
Importer(s):

Generac Power Systems Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-323
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled DR Power Equipment battery-powered chainsaw (without battery)
DR Power Equipment Recalls Battery-Powered Chainsaws Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The motor controller of the recalled chainsaw can overheat during operation of the unit, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Submersible RGB LED Light with Remote Control
NICREW Submersible RGB LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Nicrew

The Submersible RGB LED Light’s remote control has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, posing an ingestion hazard. This violates the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries. In addition, the recalled products do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled DEWALT 70,000 BTU outdoor portable cordless forced air propane heater Model DXH70CFAVX
Enerco Recalls DEWALT 70,000 BTU Outdoor Portable Cordless Forced Air Propane Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

The recalled portable heaters’ operating instructions can cause consumers to incorrectly depress the start button too quickly and prevent the fan from starting, causing the heaters to overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Kubota Utility Tractor Model MX5400DTC with cab
Kubota Recalls Utility Tractors Due to Crash Hazard

The clutch cable can break on the recalled MX5400DTC utility tractors, resulting in reduced braking power, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled DR Power Equipment Tow Behind Field and Brush Mower
DR Power Equipment Recalls Tow Behind Field & Brush Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard

The blade carrier spindle bolt can become loose, causing the blade assembly to detach while the mower is in operation, posing a laceration hazard to the user.

Recalled Bobcat & Steiner AirFX Finish Mower Deck attachment
Doosan Bobcat North America Recalls Bobcat & Steiner AirFX Finish Mower Deck Attachments Due to Crush Hazard

The recalled mower decks cannot be secured in the upright or tilted position by the locking pins during maintenance or service, posing a crush hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product