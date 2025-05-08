 Skip to main content

DEMDACO Recalls Maril Brand Scented Candles Due to Laceration and Fire Hazards

  • Recalled MARIL Scented Candle 8-ounce Siberian Fir (SKU number: 1008170071)
  • Recalled MARIL Scented Candle 8-ounce Cinnamon + Cedar (SKU number: 1008170072)
  • Recalled MARIL Scented Candle 8-ounce Pumpkin + Birch (SKU number: 1008170073)
  • Recalled MARIL Scented Tester Candle 8-ounce Siberian Fir (SKU number: 1008170074)
  • Recalled MARIL Scented Tester Candle 8-ounce Cinnamon + Cedar (SKU number: 1008170075)
  • Recalled MARIL Scented Tester Candle 8-ounce Pumpkin + Birch (SKU number: 1008170076)
Name of Product:
Maril Brand Scented Candles
Hazard:

The candle’s glass container can crack or break while the candle is burning, posing a laceration and fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 08, 2025
Units:

About 3,000

Consumer Contact

DEMDACO toll-free at 888-336-3226 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email customercare@demdaco.com, or online at www.demdaco.com/recall-information or www.demdaco.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves DEMDACO’S Maril-brand seasonal scented candles. The recalled candles were sold in an 8-ounce glass jar and come in various fragrances. A sticker with the brand name “MARIL” is located at the bottom edge of the glass. The fragrance name is also on the bottom of the container. The following scented candles and SKU numbers are found on the bottom label. 

Scented Candle NameSKU Number (located on the bottom of the glass jar)
Siberian Fir Seasonal Candle1008170071
Cinnamon + Cedar Seasonal Candle1008170072
Pumpkin + Birch Seasonal Candle1008170073
Seasonal Candle Tester – Siberian Fir1008170074
Seasonal Candle Tester – Cinnamon + Cedar1008170075
Seasonal Candle Tester – Pumpkin + Birch1008170076
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candle and contact DEMDACO for a full refund in the form of original payment. Contact DEMDACO via email at customercare@demdaco.com for instructions on how to receive a refund and pre-paid shipping label to return the candle. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. Consumers should not return the recalled candles to retail stores. DEMDACO is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the candle’s glass breaking while in use. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:
Gift shops nationwide, including Bachman’s (Minneapolis, Minnesota), Flowers Around the Corner (Bowling Green, Kentucky), Coopers Uptown Store (Kenosha, Wisconsin), Haws & Co. Floral and Gifts (Lehi, Utah), Past and Presents (Lenexa, Kansas) and online at www.demdaco.com from July 2024 through November 2024 for about $30.
Distributor(s):
DEMDACO, of Leawood, Kansas
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-250
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled MARIL Scented Candle 8-ounce Siberian Fir (SKU number: 1008170071)
DEMDACO Recalls Maril Brand Scented Candles Due to Laceration and Fire Hazards

The candle’s glass container can crack or break while the candle is burning, posing a laceration and fire hazard.

Recalled St. Nicholas Square Christmas Tea Light Candle Holders
Kohl’s Recalls Tea Light Candle Holders Due to Fire Hazard

The tea light candle holder can catch on fire, posing a fire and burn hazard.

Recalled Window Roll Up Shades
Window Roll Up Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on SHEIN.com by LuckupShein

The recalled window shades have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window shades are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The window shades also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings. 

Recalled AliExpress LED strip light - purple
AliExpress Recalls LED Strip Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on AliExpress.com

The recalled lights violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products designed to use button cell or coin batteries because the strip lights allow easy access by children to the lithium coin batteries, posing an ingestion hazard. In addition, the recalled products do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled BTAMREE Roll Up Window Blinds
Roll Up Window Blinds Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by BTAMREE

The recalled window blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window blinds are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard.

Contents of Recalled Tip-over Restraint Kit
American Bolt and Screw Recalls Tip-Over Restraint Kits Distributed with Clothing Storage Units Manufactured by Canyon Furniture Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go

The plastic zip tie used with the recalled furniture tip kits can become brittle or break, which can allow a clothing storage unit that is anchored to the wall to detach during a furniture tip-over event, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or serious injuries to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product