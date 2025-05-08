DEMDACO Recalls Maril Brand Scented Candles Due to Laceration and Fire Hazards

The candle’s glass container can crack or break while the candle is burning, posing a laceration and fire hazard.
DEMDACO toll-free at 888-336-3226 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email customercare@demdaco.com, or online at www.demdaco.com/recall-information or www.demdaco.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DEMDACO’S Maril-brand seasonal scented candles. The recalled candles were sold in an 8-ounce glass jar and come in various fragrances. A sticker with the brand name “MARIL” is located at the bottom edge of the glass. The fragrance name is also on the bottom of the container. The following scented candles and SKU numbers are found on the bottom label.
|Scented Candle Name
|SKU Number (located on the bottom of the glass jar)
|Siberian Fir Seasonal Candle
|1008170071
|Cinnamon + Cedar Seasonal Candle
|1008170072
|Pumpkin + Birch Seasonal Candle
|1008170073
|Seasonal Candle Tester – Siberian Fir
|1008170074
|Seasonal Candle Tester – Cinnamon + Cedar
|1008170075
|Seasonal Candle Tester – Pumpkin + Birch
|1008170076
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candle and contact DEMDACO for a full refund in the form of original payment. Contact DEMDACO via email at customercare@demdaco.com for instructions on how to receive a refund and pre-paid shipping label to return the candle. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. Consumers should not return the recalled candles to retail stores. DEMDACO is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received three reports of the candle’s glass breaking while in use. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
- Contact a media specialist.