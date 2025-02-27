Costway Recalls Babyjoy High Chairs Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards; Ban on Inclined Sleepers and Violation of Federal Regulations for High Chairs

The recalled high chairs pose a fatal suffocation risk because they were marketed, intended, or designed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees in violation of the federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act. In addition, the high chair poses a deadly entrapment hazard because the opening between the seat and tray is large enough that a child can become entrapped in it, which is a violation of the federal regulations for high chairs.
About 4,400
Costway toll-free at 844-242-1885 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@costway.com, or online at https://www.costway.com/recall-high-chair or www.costway.com and click on recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Costway’s Babyjoy high chairs. The collapsible high chairs were sold in pink (model BB5656PI), beige (model BB5656BE) and gray (model BB5656GR), and have a footrest, a detachable tray, pink or gray or beige seat cushion with stars, and four static wheels with locks. The high chair can be adjusted for different heights and recline positions. “Babyjoy” is printed on the front of the detachable tray. “Goplus Corp.” is printed on a label located on the back of the high chair’s seat. The model number appears on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Costway for a full refund and instructions on how to return or dispose of the high chairs. Consumers can return the product by receiving a prepaid shipping label or provide photos of the destroyed product to recall@costway.com. Upon receipt of the returned product or photos of the destroyed product, Costway will issue the refund. Costway is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Goplus Corporation, dba Costway, of Fontana, California
