Children’s Nightgowns, Pajama Sets and Robes Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Imported by Marie-Chantal

Description:

This recall involves seven styles of Marie-Chantal children’s 100% organic cotton or 100% pima cotton nightgowns, three styles of children’s pajama sets and two bathrobe styles. The nightgowns were sold in white with a bird print, white with a feather print, white with a bunny print, white with multicolor dots, pink or pink and white with a star and crown print, white with a pink flower print, and pink with a kitten and tea pot print. The children’s two-piece pajamas were sold in pink with a kitten and tea pot print two-piece pajama set, golden crest two-piece pajama set, and pink or cream with an angel wing print. The robes were sold in white and pink or white and blue color combinations with a star and crown print, and plain white. The nightgowns and pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes 2 years through 10 years, and the robes were sold in sizes small, medium and large. “Marie-Chantal” and the RN number 103490 are printed on a sewn-in seam label.