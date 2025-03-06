Children’s Nightgowns, Pajama Sets and Robes Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Imported by Marie-Chantal

The recalled children’s nightgowns, pajama sets and robes violate the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious burn injuries or death to children.
About 560
Marie-Chantal toll-free at 888-824-0940 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@mariechantal.com, or online at https://www.mariechantal.com/pages/product-recalls or www.mariechantal.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves seven styles of Marie-Chantal children’s 100% organic cotton or 100% pima cotton nightgowns, three styles of children’s pajama sets and two bathrobe styles. The nightgowns were sold in white with a bird print, white with a feather print, white with a bunny print, white with multicolor dots, pink or pink and white with a star and crown print, white with a pink flower print, and pink with a kitten and tea pot print. The children’s two-piece pajamas were sold in pink with a kitten and tea pot print two-piece pajama set, golden crest two-piece pajama set, and pink or cream with an angel wing print. The robes were sold in white and pink or white and blue color combinations with a star and crown print, and plain white. The nightgowns and pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes 2 years through 10 years, and the robes were sold in sizes small, medium and large. “Marie-Chantal” and the RN number 103490 are printed on a sewn-in seam label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s garments away from children, stop using them and contact Marie-Chantal for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them according to local and state recycling guidelines. Consumers should send a photo of the destroyed garment to recall@mariechantal.com to get the refund. Marie-Chantal is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Marie-Chantal Ltd., of United Kingdom
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.