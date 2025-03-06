 Skip to main content

Children’s Nightgowns, Pajama Sets and Robes Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Imported by Marie-Chantal

  • Recalled children’s robin pima cotton nightgown
  • Recalled children’s little bunny nightgown
  • Recalled children’s feather print nightgown
  • Recalled children’s pom pom nightgown
  • Recalled children’s star & crown nightgown (pink)
  • Recalled children’s star & crown nightgown (pink and white)
  • Recalled children’s bloom wind ditsy nightgown
  • Recalled children’s kitten’s tea party nightgown
  • Recalled children’s kitten tea party two-piece pajama set
  • Recalled children’s crest two-piece pajama set
  • Recalled children’s angel wing two-piece pajama set (pink)
  • Recalled children’s angel wing two-piece pajama set (cream)
  • Recalled children’s star & crown bathrobe (white and pink)
  • Recalled children’s star & crown bathrobe (white and blue)
  • Recalled children’s angel fleece robe (white)
Name of Product:
Marie-Chantal Children’s Nightgowns, Pajama Sets and Robes
Hazard:

The recalled children’s nightgowns, pajama sets and robes violate the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious burn injuries or death to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 06, 2025
Units:

About 560

Consumer Contact

Marie-Chantal toll-free at 888-824-0940 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@mariechantal.com, or online at https://www.mariechantal.com/pages/product-recalls or www.mariechantal.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves seven styles of Marie-Chantal children’s 100% organic cotton or 100% pima cotton nightgowns, three styles of children’s pajama sets and two bathrobe styles. The nightgowns were sold in white with a bird print, white with a feather print, white with a bunny print, white with multicolor dots, pink or pink and white with a star and crown print, white with a pink flower print, and pink with a kitten and tea pot print. The children’s two-piece pajamas were sold in pink with a kitten and tea pot print two-piece pajama set, golden crest two-piece pajama set, and pink or cream with an angel wing print. The robes were sold in white and pink or white and blue color combinations with a star and crown print, and plain white. The nightgowns and pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes 2 years through 10 years, and the robes were sold in sizes small, medium and large. “Marie-Chantal” and the RN number 103490 are printed on a sewn-in seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s garments away from children, stop using them and contact Marie-Chantal for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them according to local and state recycling guidelines. Consumers should send a photo of the destroyed garment to recall@mariechantal.com to get the refund. Marie-Chantal is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Oliphant, New Beginnings and English Rabbit stores nationwide and online at www.saksfifthavenue.com, www.bergdorfgoodman.com, www.oliphantdesign.com, www.englishrabbit.com and www.rrboutiquebytheshore.com from November 2021 through October 2024 for between $20 and $115.
Importer(s):

Marie-Chantal Ltd., of United Kingdom

Manufactured In:
Peru and Portugal
Recall number:
25-168

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

